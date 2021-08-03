While the COVID-19 delta variant appears to be spreading faster and at higher rates, vaccinated individuals still have a higher chance of protection.
Green River District Health Department Public Health Director Clay Horton said Monday the delta variant does appear to be more transmissible and faster replicating than other variants.
“It’s probably at least two and a half times more communicable than the COVID variant that we were dealing with previously,” he said.
Horton said there are two main theories for why the delta variant is spreading at a higher rate.
The first, he said, is that the variant is more efficient in attaching itself to cells in the body. The second is it produces a larger viral load.
“It produces a lot more virus, so people are shedding more virus and exposing more people and exposing them to larger doses of the viral particles,” he said.
Horton said while breakthrough cases for vaccinated individuals are happening at a higher rate than previously, the majority of cases, as well as hospitalizations and fatalities related to the virus, are being seen in unvaccinated individuals.
In February, he said breakthrough cases were at about 3% of the reported infected population. Now, he said, those numbers have risen to 8% or 9%.
“The vast majority of our cases — over 91% of our cases — are still unvaccinated individuals, so that tells us that the vaccine is offering protection, but we are seeing more breakthrough infections now than we were previously,” he said.
Regarding whether or not the delta variant produces worse symptoms than other variants, Horton said there are mixed results.
However, he said the variant seems to produce milder symptoms in vaccinated individuals.
Vaccination, he said, is “really the most important step for people to protect themselves and kind of bring this under control in the community.
“We’re seeing like a five-fold increase in protection between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, so it is still worth your while to get vaccinated and it could save your life.”
Now, he said, is the time to take necessary precautions against the virus and follow health recommendations for combating the spread, such as masking, social distancing and getting a vaccine.
These measures are especially necessary, he said, in ensuring there is not another surge in the coming fall and winter months.
“I think the real question is how many people get vaccinated. If our rates of vaccination in the community stay about what it is now, then yes, I expect to see another increase when those colder months hit,” he said. “If we can get enough people vaccinated, then I’m hopeful that we’ll have a better experience than what we’re having right now.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.