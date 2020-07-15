The chairman of Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky said Tuesday that the board hasn’t made any determinations about whether organization President and CEO Belinda Blair intentionally put racially charged posts on her personal Facebook account.
Hospice Board President Tom Maddox said the board has been investigating whether Blair’s Facebook account was hacked, as Blair claimed after the posts became public. Blair said she didn’t remember posting a meme that was derogatory toward the Black Lives Matter movement, and denied posting one that suggested Blacks should thank whites for being emancipated from slavery. Blair said she did post a meme that said “Poor children of every color picked cotton,” but she did not intend for it to be racially offensive.
Blair was suspended from her post while the board conducted an inquiry.
Determining whether Blair’s Facebook page was hacked “has been extremely difficult,” Maddox said. “From all we can determine, we are still trying to analyze that.”
A hacked account “doesn’t seem to leave much of a paper trail,” Maddox said.
The board last met to discuss the matter on Friday. “I think every one of the board members has received different input from different people.”
Of the post relating to cotton that Blair said she did post, Maddox said, “we accepted her explanation,” adding that there were differing opinions among board members whether it was insensitive or not.
“Her grandmother … she picked cotton,” Maddox said.
While some board members didn’t think that particular post was as insensitive as the others, “it was insensitive, some thought,’ ” he said.
In an email over the weekend, Maddox said he had hoped the board would have reached a resolution by then, but “we are still evaluating everything in an effort to be fair to everyone.”
When asked if the board was negotiating a settlement with Blair, Maddox said, “I think that is one of the options on the table.”
“I’ve had people not on the board call and ask, ‘What’s going on?’ ” Maddox said. “... Hospice does have a social media policy” that prohibits employees from posting anything “deleterious to Hospice,” he said.
“If you’re the CEO, you are the face of Hospice more than anyone else,” Maddox said.
When asked how the board was attempting to investigate whether Blair’s account had been hacked, Maddox said, “All the board members have talked to different people they feel are knowledgeable” about the issue.
“I feel we are really close” to a resolution, Maddox said. “Hopefully, within this Friday or Saturday, we may have a resolution to some of these issues.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
