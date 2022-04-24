Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky has been funded and chosen for the first time to host “Camp Erin,” a bereavement camp for children, and is looking for volunteers to get involved with the project.

The nonprofit was one of four organizations chosen nationwide to host the camp this year, which is significant for children in Kentucky, according to grief counselor Caleb Potter, because of the need for bereavement services statewide.

“Kentucky ranks … within the top four in the nation for states that have childhood bereavement needs, meaning they will lose a parent or sibling before they turn 18 years old, and that’s one-in-nine kids in the State of Kentucky, so we have a tremendous need,” he said.

Those numbers, however, pre-date COVID-19, Potter said, and with the number of clients he sees on a regular basis who have lost a loved one to COVID-19, he expects those statistics will increase once data becomes available.

“Camp Erin” is a three-day, two-night grief camp for children that incorporates daily activities focused on healing, interaction with others who are also handling grief, peer support groups and counseling.

Potter said it is one of the largest childhood bereavement programs in the country.

Hospice has historically hosted “Camp Courage” each year in May, a grief day-camp utilizing equine therapy, and while the camp was successful, Potter said the plan is to focus on “Camp Erin” this year and ensure it gets as much attention and resources as it needs for the children who need it.

“A feedback that we get a lot of times (with Camp Courage) is that we just can’t build much relationship with the kids, and the kids don’t get that much time to build a relationship with one another and hear each other’s stories,” he said.

Next year, however, he said the hope is to be able to host both camps once “Camp Erin” is up and running smoothly.

One of the most significant differences between the camps, Potter said, is that “Camp Erin” is much more focused on providing peer support and interaction between children who are grieving a loved one.

“Primarily, it’s an opportunity to meet peers who are also grieving the death of a loved one, so that’s the biggest component, is being surrounded by kids that you know get it much more so than kids on a day-to-day basis at school,” he said.

He said the camp will have lots of activities geared toward helping kids understand the grief process and equip them with coping skills so that they can better function in their day-to-day life as they continue to grieve.

Applications are being accepted for the camp, which will be on Aug. 5-7 at Gasper River Retreat Center in Bowling Green.

“I’ve been with Hospice for 10 years, and this is probably the most excited I’ve been about any endeavor that we’ve taken on,” Potter said. “We’ve just got a lot more time set aside for kids in small settings to talk with a professional who will be able to listen and offer some comfort, guidance and direction.”

Hospice is seeking volunteers to help facilitate the camp.

Anyone interested in learning more about “Camp Erin” or volunteering can call Hospice at 270-926-7565.