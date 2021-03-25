Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky has started a COVID-19 Grief Group for the month of March to help those who have lost a loved one due to the virus.
The group sessions have taken place each Monday throughout March, and although there is only one more session left this month, bereavement coordinator Caleb Potter said it is likely the facility will hold COVID-19 grief sessions again in the near future.
“We don’t usually like to hyphenate different types of death because we don’t want people to kind of grade whether or not what they’re going through is worse than someone else,” he said. “But with COVID-19, we’ve found that it’s such a nuanced type of loss because of the political climate that these folks are feeling uniquely isolated and unable to talk openly and transparently about their loss.”
Starting the grief group, Potter said, was a way of giving these individuals a safe space to talk about the unique form of loss felt during the pandemic and transition into grieving in a healthy way by reflecting on memories and talking about the impact the loss has had on the individual’s day-to-day life.
Many clients that have lost a loved one due to COVID-19, Potter said, discuss feeling as if the death might have been prevented and the political environment surrounding the pandemic.
“Everything seems to get pulled in by the gravitational force of politics, there’s nothing that escapes that vacuum. It just seems like anything regarding masks or social distancing or screening or vaccinations now — all of that has been kind of a source of contention for folks that have had a loved one die due to COVID,” he said. “So they feel like there’s an indifference toward their loved one’s death.”
Potter said the group has received a great response so far with sessions being near capacity on several occasions and many participants having expressed being grateful for the opportunity to address their grief.
The current capacity for the sessions is 10 people, one of which is the facilitator.
Although there is no set date for a future grief group, Potter said there will be another and that he hopes to be able to collaborate with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in the efforts.
Anyone interested in information about future COVID-19 Grief Groups may contact Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky at 270-316-9112.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
