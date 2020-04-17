Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky will host a new online fundraiser through Saturday night: Win, Place and No Show.
For years, Hospice has relied on its Spring Fling event titled Run for the Roses, a Kentucky Derby-style party that funded client services. But, with the coronavirus wiping out mass gatherings and keeping everyone “healthy at home,” Run for the Roses, originally set for Saturday, was postponed until Oct. 17.
Hospice can’t wait six months to replenish its fund that covers uncompensated care for clients, so the nonprofit’s officials came up with the alternative Win, Place and No Show — a non-party celebrated by donors at home.
“Even during a pandemic, our services don’t stop,” said Brenda Knollenberg, Hospice development manager.
Medicare and Medicaid don’t cover all expenses associated with palliative care.
At Hospice, no one is denied service because of an inability to pay.
“Last year, we gave away almost $400,000 in uncompensated care,” Knollenberg said.
Run for the Roses brings in nearly 25% of that amount. The event is Hospice’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
Besides helping clients pay for services, the annual fundraiser supports a special-needs fund that helps clients pay for utilities, rent and mortgages. “It takes some of these burdens off the family so they can focus on their loved ones,” Knollenberg said.
To participate in Win, Place and No Show, would-be guests should dress in Derby finery, mix mint juleps, rent “Secretariat” and party at home. Knollenberg asks donors to snap photos of themselves to post on social media.
More importantly, Knollenberg hopes they donate the money they usually would spend attending a fundraiser. On Wednesday, a special website for donations went live.
Donors may bid on silent auction items and give at https://one.bidpal.net/hospicewinplacenoshow2020 through midnight Saturday. Auction items include housewares, Old Hickory BBQ gift cards, personal items and more.
Donors who miss the deadline to give may donate any day or time by going to https://hospiceofwky.org/hospice_care.html.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
