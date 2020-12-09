Hospice of Ohio County held its annual “Hope for the Holidays” memorial Tuesday evening at Beaver Dam City Park to honor patients lost this year as well as others who have passed away.
Although COVID-19 kept Hospice of Ohio County from holding an in-person event as it normally would with a dinner for grieving families, the organization felt it still needed to show families support during the holiday season, according to director Julie Shaffer.
The event was held as a drive-in memorial program with live music. Attendees were able to tune into the service with their car radio and fill out an ornament to be hung on the memorial Christmas tree displayed at the park.
“I think it’s been a really hard year for a lot of people. People haven’t been able to get together and grieve in the traditional ways,” Shaffer said. “A lot of our families were not able to have funerals or any sort of service like they typically would’ve, so this is just a good way to sort of remember those that we’ve lost, to show that we still care, that the community’s still there for them.”
The memorial tree was decorated with 83 bells in remembrance of the 83 hospice patients lost this year, 19 green bells in honor of those in the community lost to COVID-19, in addition to 12 angels in honor of volunteers, according to Shaffer.
“We always want to honor and remember our hospice patients and allow their families to recognize them, but this year we are also, of course, recognizing people in the community and COVID patients that have died,” said Marianne Pieper, a staff nurse with hospice who assists with grief support. “It’s always hard to grieve and the holidays, especially the first holiday after a loved one has left us, can be very hard … especially with the way things are now. We want people to feel that they’re remembered and that we’re together with them in heart.”
Julie Boyken, an attendee at the memorial, said she lost her mother this year from pancreatic cancer.
“It really touches your heart,” she said.
Another attendee, Tonya Coppage, said her mother was cared for by hospice for nearly four years when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
“I’m a strong supporter of hospice … it’s just a wonderful organization,” she said. “It’s wonderful to know that there’s such caring individuals in our community.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.