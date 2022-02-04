For several years, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville has had two Urgent Care clinics, one in Madisonville and one in Powderly, to help better serve the community.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said while Paducah has had issues with people seeking COVID-19 tests in the Emergency Department instead of the testing locations creating a back-up in the ED, Madisonville has not had much of a problem with that.
Madisonville residents seem to be using the urgent cares for COVID-19 testing, and the Emergency Department if they are experiencing severe symptoms.
“This frees up the Emergency Department staff and space for true emergency situations,” said Quinn.
The clinics typically handle cold, flu, and non-severe COVID-19 symptoms and testing. They also see patients with strep throat, UTIs, minor illness and injury, and sprains.
The ED is for the more serious and acute illnesses and injuries like head injury, trouble breathing, heart attacks, stroke-like symptoms, and severe abdominal pain.
The urgent cares are a walk-in facility with no appointment necessary, she said.
COVID-19 vaccines are not being administered at any of the urgent care locations, only through the Family Medicine Residency Clinic on the first floor of the Tower. For more information or to make an appointment, call 270-825-6680.
The Powderly Urgent Care clinic is located at 1010 Medical Center Drive at is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The Madisonville Urgent Care clinic is located at 1851 S. Main Street and is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information on virtual care options or to find where to seek appropriate care, visit the hospital’s website at BaptistHealthDeaconess.com.
