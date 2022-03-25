Owensboro Health Regional Hospital is looking to start regaining some sense of normalcy as COVID-19 cases continue dwindling, both out in the community and within the hospital.
During the past couple of weeks, there has been a daily average of less than five COVID-19 patients in the hospital, according to Dr. Michael Kelley, OH vice president for medical affairs.
Most of those patients, he said, are either unvaccinated, overdue for booster shots or came in for other reasons and tested positive for COVID-19.
In light of this, he said, the hospital has been able to reallocate much of its staffing and resources to where it was pre-COVID-19 and implement policies that are geared toward transitioning to something resembling normal.
For example, according to Kelley, non-COVID-19 patients are now allowed up to two visitors at a time, and the hospital is getting more elective surgeries and procedures back on the books, as well as not implementing COVID-19 testing in cases where patients are asymptomatic and do not require an overnight stay.
Additionally, he said, staff who are vaccinated have been able to remove face masks in settings where they are not with patients or large groups of people.
Kelley said the intention is to create policies related to COVID-19 that are more similar to what the hospital would enforce for other viruses, such as the flu.
There will likely be some changes in operations in the very near future, as well, he said, as the hospital looks to take down the tent installed outside of the emergency department for monoclonal antibody infusions, as well as disassemble its COVID-19 unit.
“Those things could all change if the cases were to go back up substantially, but this is about more normalizing it for healthcare … and treating it like the virus that it is and coming closer to the policies that we have for other viral illnesses that we have that can be contagious,” he said.
With a shift in focus away from COVID-19 and more towards other aspects of health care, Kelley said it has not only generated some hope for team members, but it will allow the hospital and staff to provide better healthcare for the community and place an emphasis on continuous improvement.
He said there is also a more social aspect to it, as masking becomes less of a norm and people are able to see the faces of their peers and return to in-person meetings and visits.
“I think as a team of people in healthcare and who are servant leaders in health care and want to heal others, I think this is what people have been looking for,” he said. “I think that provides people some hope.”
This is one of the first times since the beginning of the pandemic, he said, that health care workers have been really able to take a step back, get a breath and start looking at how progress can be made in areas outside of COVID-19.
“I feel like there’s a little different sense in the air now, and we’re trying to move forward,” he said.
Moving forward, according to Kelley, means looking more at how to increase access to health care and expanding on telehealth services, as well as focusing on providing quality care for everyone and taking lessons learned during the pandemic and utilizing them to be more efficient.
It also means, he said, creating a better work-to-life balance for employees.
During COVID-19, he said the health care field has lost a lot of employees, not just at OH, but nationwide, as employees experience burnout.
“There are people leaving healthcare, and it’s been a stressful job, so what we need to do is help people with their wellness and improve retention,” he said. “I think it made us pay a lot more attention to the burnout.”
Now that there is time and resources to plan and progress, he said there will be a move toward recruiting and retaining more health care workers.
While things will likely never be completely normal again, Kelley said, the focus now is on moving forward from COVID-19.
“It will probably never be exactly the same, and nor should it, but I do think that people feel that this wave and this break right now seems a little more like we’re moving to the endemic stage,” he said. “It will always be with us to deal with, but it will be more in the background rather than more up front all the time.”
To stay up to date with visitation policies at OH and other COVID-19-related updates, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Visit.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
