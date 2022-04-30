Owensboro Health Regional Hospital announced Friday that it had zero COVID-19 admissions to the hospital for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

The feat, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francis DuFrayne, offers some hope for the community and healthcare workers alike that have been working to fight against COVID-19 for more than two years now.

In total, the hospital has admitted 2,809 COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.

“In our lifetime, there has never been a challenge like COVID-19. Our doctors and team members have risen to meet that challenge for more than two years,” OH said in an announcement. “As we celebrate this milestone, we thank each member for your willingness to adapt, your resolve to heal our community and your bravery through unprecedented times.”

DuFrayne said the hospital has been operating for several weeks now with about one to three COVID-19 patients, so it has maintained a low number for a significant duration of time so far, and he is thankful to finally reach zero COVID-29 patients.

“We’ve been slowly anticipating this and hopefully we’re there for a long time,” he said.

The announcement, he said, offers some relief to healthcare workers across the system and has even encouraged some that have left the field during the pandemic to return now that things are taking a more positive turn.

“Across the nation — and Owensboro is no different — this has really impacted healthcare workers. People are very tired and burned out and nursing was already stressed before COVID and COVID certainly contributed to that even more,” he said. “I believe it will continue to have a very positive effect.”

Now, DuFrayne said, the healthcare system is working to determine whether or not this milestone and continuously low numbers signifies the pandemic finally reaching endemic phase, but that is still to be determined.

“That’s what we’re really hopeful of. The last time we thought this last summer, then delta came raging back, but we don’t see that in our area with omicron,” he said.

There are still some areas, he said, that are still experiencing high rates of COVID-19, however, those cases do not seem to be resulting in high hospital admissions, likely due to prior infections and increasing rates of vaccinations.

DuFrayne said the hospital expects the trend of low COVID-19 admissions and case numbers to continue.

He added that OH is currently making preparations to potentially handle COVID-19 as an endemic, similar to how it would the flu for when it finally does reach that point.

“I think it’s great news for the community, for all the people that Owensboro Health serves and for all of our team members at Owensboro Health,” he said. “It’s been a long two years and we are all so very thankful and happy that we’ve finally reached this point.”

