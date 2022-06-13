Owensboro Health Regional Hospital is more than a place for sick people.
There are a lot of wellness opportunities on the 160-acre campus between Pleasant Valley Road and Daniels Lane.
The campus has nearly three miles of walking trails around six lakes, along with exercise stations.
And there’s plenty of nature to explore.
“We love to have families out here to use the facilities,” Joe Taylor, director of facilities, said recently. “We have a well-maintained playground. We try to keep it very enjoyable.”
The hospital grounds offer sanctuary to one of the largest goose populations in the area.
Hundreds can be seen some days.
Asked how many Canada geese there are, Taylor said, “Too many.”
“It’s getting to be a little bit of a problem,” he said. “People love them. But they are native to this property. They’re born here, and they never leave. They keep having babies that stay here.
“They’re a protected species. But we’ll eventually have to do something. They’re pretty tame. But, when they’re nesting, they’re very protective.”
Many of the geese don’t move when people walk within five feet of them.
And they can frequently be seen strolling across the street and parking lots.
Owensboro Health was the first hospital in the country to receive a Signature Sanctuary Certification from Audubon International, which helps protect natural resources.
It’s one of only five places in Kentucky to receive the environmental-friendly designation.
The others are golf courses and country clubs in Louisville and Lexington.
The lakes appear to be six bodies of water.
But they’re all connected underground.
The hospital website says, “The pond collects water during heavy rains and stores it for irrigation in drier weather through a series of underground pipes. Our rooftop garden — which offers a beautiful view for our birth center families — also has drains that lead to the pond. When landscape sensors detect dry soil, our irrigation systems kick in, keeping our lawn lush and green all year long.”
Tim O’Bryan, landscaping supervisor, said the lakes offer an aesthetic appeal, “and they’re part of our irrigation system.”
He said there’s a well that can refill the lakes during dry periods.
When the lakes get too full during wet weather, they drain into a nearby 12-acre field.
Taylor said there’s a lot of wildlife besides geese that visitors can enjoy.
There are bird houses in the grass and bat houses in the trees.
And other animals occasionally appear.
“We try to keep a natural environment,” Taylor said.
The hospital trails are connected to the Greenbelt.
The county is seeking grants to allow it to extend the Greenbelt all the way to Yellow Creek Park.
“When it’s extended to Yellow Creek Park, it will be just a beautiful long loop,” Taylor said.
People walking the Greenbelt can stop and use the exercise stations along the lakes or rest on one of the benches, he said.
The website says that since 2010, more than 1,000 trees have been planted on the campus.
O’Bryan said people can come to the hospital, park in the lot and enjoy the trails and views of the lakes any time they want.
