Owensboro Health Regional Hospital’s parking lots and asphalt roads are undergoing maintenance.
Work is planned in stages to minimize disruptions to patients, visitors and staff.
The project started earlier this week and will continue through August, weather permitting. OH officials ask the public to be on the lookout for temporary parking changes.
For this project, the Pleasant Valley campus has been divided into zones. Each zone must be cleared the day before, allowing crews to come in the afternoon and begin work.
After work is completed, zones will remain closed 24 hours.
All drivers are asked to respect cones and barricades and to take extra care for the safety of work crews and security staff.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
