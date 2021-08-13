With COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and fatalities on the rise, largely due to the Delta variant, some hospitals throughout the nation have begun to report issues of overcrowding.
Owensboro Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francis DuFrayne said Thursday that the health care system hasn’t reached capacity, and he doesn’t anticipate it will. However, he said it is time people take the necessary precautions to combat the spread of the virus.
OH Regional Hospital had three COVID-19 patients in total on July 7, according to marketing director Brian Hamby, which as prior to the Delta variant being widely circulated. As of Wednesday, DuFrayne said the hospital had 35 COVID-19 patients admitted, of which nine are in critical care, 20 are secluded in a COVID-19 wing and six are dispersed throughout the hospital.
“Now we have 35, so that tells you a little bit about how quickly it’s grown,” Hamby said. “And we have capacity for it, but certainly it’s trending in a way that we want to keep an eye on it and encourage everyone to get vaccinated so we can keep it down.”
The recent surge in cases, DuFrayne said, is beginning to mirror what the nation saw towards the end of the height of the pandemic in January, prior to COVID-19 vaccines being widely available to the public.
Hamby said during the peak months — the end of November and beginning of December — there were between 50-60 COVID-19 patients in the hospital at any given time.
In January, he said, when vaccines had just begun to roll out to the public sector, the average number of COVID-19 patients dropped into the 30s.
“In the area, it’s increasing at a higher rate, but this kind of mirrored what we did early on in the pandemic,” he said.
DuFrayne said OH Regional Hospital still has plenty of capacity to treat COVID-19 and regular patients.
Hamby said the hospital currently has a wing dedicated for COVID-19 patients, and there is the ability to expand that into multiple wings or floors, as needed.
DuFrayne said a significant difference between patients throughout the duration of the pandemic up until now is the age demographic, with people age 60 or older previously accounting for the majority of admissions.
“The biggest difference we’re noting right now is that the age of the patients being admitted is really younger,” he said. “Now we’re just seeing that younger trend, people as low as in their early 20s.”
DuFrayne reiterated that a large majority of the hospitalizations and fatalities are individuals who are not fully vaccinated.
He said it is important to take the virus seriously and to consider vaccination to prevent potential overcrowding or straining health care facilities.
The most significant strain on health care systems that would occur from issues of overcrowding, he said, are in the emergency room. Systems that have an influx of COVID-19 patients have a difficult time getting them admitted from the emergency room into regular hospital beds.
“Just nationwide, first of all, it completely swamps your emergency room,” he said. “It just creates that kind of stress throughout an organization.”
Additionally, the hospital reinstalled its COVID-19 tent in front of the emergency entrance to the hospital toward the end of July.
The tent was originally erected outside the hospital a year ago to help meet the challenges created by COVID-19 before it was removed in May, a move that was then considered “a milestone” in the community’s fight against COVID-19, according to OH director of emergency and trauma services Alysia Adams.
As cases have begun to surge in Daviess County, the tent went back up to provide a designated area for monoclonal antibody infusion for COVID-19 patients at the hospital, according to DuFrayne.
Monoclonal antibody infusion is a form of therapy included in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization for those who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 symptoms or hospitalization.
Hamby said the hospital is currently treating around 15 to 16 patients a day with antibody infusions.
“We’re not like some of the hospitals where we’re overflowing yet,” he said, “but it is getting enough to where it’s time to take it seriously.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
