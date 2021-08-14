The community has seen a significant out-of-season uptick in respiratory syncytial virus in recent weeks, which children ages 18 months and younger are especially vulnerable to, according to Owensboro Health Pediatric Hospitalist Dr. Heather Johnson.
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.
In small children, however, Johnson said symptoms can be more severe, with some children needing supportive care, which may mean fluids, oxygen and, in some cases, intensive care unit-level breathing support, with the occasional child being placed on a ventilator.
Johnson said the health care system has seen an unusual rise in RSV since the end of June. The virus is typically more prevalent throughout the fall/winter months of October through March.
“I think what happened is last year, when everyone started wearing masks and doing a whole lot more in the way of screening and sanitization, that actually made everything disappear fairly quickly,” she said. “Now, as coronavirus fear has lessened and people have stopped doing all those things, it’s allowed all those other viruses to circulate in the population at an unusual time.”
Those infected with RSV, she said, typically experience wheezing, congestion and cough for a week, as well as lung inflammation, which lasts for about four to five days before the individual might begin to feel better.
Johnson said the OH Regional Hospital has seen a steady number of patients admitted since the virus cropped up in June, having up to around eight patients at a time in the last several weeks, six of which have been admitted to the ICU.
“The difficult part with RSV is that it looks like just a regular head cold in older kids and adults, so they may not realize they have this particular germ, and then any time they’re around infants, they can transmit it to them just like any other virus, and then the infants are the ones who are at risk for being hospitalized or requiring all this breathing support,” she said.
One major concern, Johnson said, is for whether or not there will be a large influx of cases and patients around peak winter months when respiratory viruses are more common.
She said the hospital is working to plan for a potential increase in cases and a larger number of RSV patients.
To combat the spread, Johnson recommends keeping young children and infants out of the public as much as possible and staying away from anyone experiencing cold symptoms.
She also said anyone who is sick should stay home or wear a mask when they’re out in public.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
