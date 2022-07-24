Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College are among the post-secondary education institutions to receive aid from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III (HEERF III).
HEERF III funding was authorized by the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and signed into law on March 11, 2021, providing $39.6 billion in financial support to institutes of higher learning.
According to the ARP distribution report released last week, Brescia received $2,219,329, with $1,202,269 the minimum amount that could be used for student aid and $1,017,060 the maximum amount designated for institutional aid.
Father Larry Hostetter, president of Brescia, said the university has used all of the money allocated to it, with a little more than half being used for grants for students.
“The HEERF III funding was absolutely critical and necessary,” he said. “We were able to help students who were having a difficult time, and we were able to use the funds to help the university, because we lost revenue during COVID-19, and it helped us to recover.”
Kentucky Wesleyan College received $2,526,336, with $1,272,141 the minimum amount it could use for student aid and $1,254,195 the maximum amount the institution could use.
ARP funds are in addition to funds authorized by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) and the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security Act (CARES).
Emergency funds available to institutions and their students under all emergency funds total $76.2 billion.
