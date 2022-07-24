Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College are among the post-secondary education institutions to receive aid from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III (HEERF III).

HEERF III funding was authorized by the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and signed into law on March 11, 2021, providing $39.6 billion in financial support to institutes of higher learning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.