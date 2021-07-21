Music returns to the outdoor stage of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum on Saturday with a performance by Louisville-based Hot Brown Smackdown and Owensboro-based Kentucky Shine at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 at bluegrasshall.org.
Carly Smith, the Hall of Fame’s marketing director, said, “Sales are going really well. Hot Brown Smackdown is well known and Kentucky Shine is a local band.”
Temperatures are supposed to be about 90 that day with a slight chance of rain.
Smith said that a 7 p.m. start will avoid the hottest part of the day and should be good for an outdoor show.
“I think people are ready to get out and have fun,” she said.
Louisville-based Hot Brown Smackdown describes itself as a “five-piece bluegrass/rock/jamgrass band with intermittent bursts of funk.”
“They’ve been part of the music scene in Louisville for some time,” Smith said. “They play bluegrass with a funk and jam sound. And they have a saxophone. They’ll be at ROMP this year for the first time.”
Owensboro-based Kentucky Shine formed in February 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
The band quickly began picking up steam across the state with online videos.
Smith said Fresh By Gene’s, the food truck of Gene’s Health Food, will be there and Mile Wide Beer will have its craft beer available.
On Aug. 14, the Hall of Fame will stage its second Downtown ROMP: Air Show After Party, starting at 4 p.m. on the north lawn.
The event, presented by Owensboro Health, will feature Wolfpen Branch, Fireside Collective, Airshow and The Barefoot Movement.
Fans can arrive early and watch the Owensboro Air Show, which features the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels, from the lawn, Smith said.
Gates open at noon.
Wolfpen Branch is a new Kentucky-based band comprised of several familiar faces in bluegrass — Arthur Hancock IV (from The Wooks), Chris Shouse (from 23 String Band), Aaron Bibelhauser (from Relic), Kati Penn (from Newtown) and Roddy Puckett (from The Wooks).
Fireside Collective, based in Asheville, North Carolina, is a ROMP favorite. The band draws on folk, blues, funk and a wide variety of bluegrass sounds to create distinctive music.
The Barefoot Movement, also from North Carolina, has also performed at ROMP in the past.
And Airshow, the band from Nashville, will perform acoustic rock and bluegrass.
Tickets are $20.
They are available at bluegrasshall.org.
Children 6 and under are admitted free.
Smith said the outdoor area behind the Hall of Fame can hold from 1,300 to 1,400 people.
In 2019, the first Air Show After Party drew 1,200 fans, she said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
