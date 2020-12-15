Downtown bars and restaurants will get a shot in the arm Saturday with the city’s first Hot Chocolate Hop from 3 to 8 p.m. at 11 businesses.
Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said, “We talked about this last year. We wanted to extend the holidays with a signature event each weekend.”
The coronavirus pandemic postponed most of those events, including the outdoor ice skating at “Energy on Ice,” outside the Owensboro Convention Center.
But Hot Chocolate Hop will go on, Ross said.
The Hop stretches from The Brew Bridge, 800 W. Second St., to the Riverpark Center, 101 Daviess St.
Ross said Second will be closed between Daviess and St. Ann streets to add to the festive atmosphere.
Picnic tables will be set up in the middle of the street where family groups can sit together but be socially distanced from others.
The National Weather Service in Paducah says Saturday should see a slight chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 48 degrees.
Ross said the city is planning on making this a holiday tradition.
Many of the bars and restaurants are making specialty hot chocolates — with alcoholic beverages.
But some are making traditional hot chocolate, Ross said.
Here’s what to expect:
• The Brew Bridge: Stone’s Xocoveza, an imperial stout brew inspired by Mexican hot chocolate.
• Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront: Complimentary hot chocolate bar with a variety of pre-packaged toppings.
• Lure Seafood and Grille: Both real hot chocolate and adult hot chocolate creations with red velvet, Irish Cream and Bourbon Cream
• SIP Owensboro: Red wine hot chocolate.
• Colby’s Fine Food and Spirits: Hot chocolate with Godiva white chocolate and peppermint liqueur, butterscotch and Bailey’s hot chocolate, honey vanilla bourbon hot chocolate, white chocolate and dark chocolate hot chocolate.
• Don Mario’s: Arrox Con Leche, traditional Mexican hot cinnamon milk drink infused with small pieces of rice.
• The Pub on Second: Not Safe for Kids hot chocolate and non-alcoholic hot chocolate
• Famous Bistro: The Flying Dutchman Dutch cocoa
• Mellow Mushroom: Mel’s Mocha hot chocolate bar with various toppings — add liquor if you choose.
• Mile Wide Beer Co.: Bourbon barrel-aged salted chocolate Buku — a 12% imperial stout aged in Four Roses Bourbon barrels for 12 months, then conditioned on Pink Himalayan Sea Salt and Cocoa Nibs.
• RiverPark Center: George Bailey’s “It’s A Wonderful World” Cocoa — Peppermint Schnapps, Bailey’s, White Crème de Cocoa and hot chocolate garnished with whipped cream and a candy cane; John McClane’s “Yippee Ki-Yay” Cocoa — vanilla vodka, Amaretto and hot chocolate garnished with whipped cream and shaved chocolate; regular hot chocolate; and half coffee, half hot chocolate.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.