There’s hot chocolate and then there’s adult hot chocolate.
And both will be plentiful at 14 locations in downtown Owensboro from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, during the city’s second annual Hot Chocolate Hop.
Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said the Hot Chocolate Hop started last year with 11 businesses.
The idea was to help restaurants and bars recover some of the lost revenue from closings and limited seating during the coronavirus pandemic.
The event has grown this year.
Ross said the Brew Bridge Trolley will be offering rides between the various stops.
Drink prices range from free to around $7.
Here’s what to look for:
• The Brew Bridge, “Great Communicator Double Chocolate Stout,” contains alcohol.
• Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront, complimentary hot chocolate bar with prepackaged toppings; “Santa’s Private Stock,” contains alcohol; “Egg Nog Cocktail” with bourbon and “Apple Cider Mimosa.”
• Owensboro Convention Center, “Adult White Hot Chocolate.”
• Lure Seafood and Grille, “Smokey S’mores Hot Chocolate” with an option to add liquor.
• SIP Owensboro, “Red Wine Hot Chocolate.”
• Colby’s Fine Food and Spirits, “Scotch-Irish Adult Hot Chocolate” with Bailey’s Irish Crème and a butterscotch drizzle, and “Frosty the Snowman,” hot chocolate with a marshmallow topping
• Simply Chic Home Accents, “Spicy Hot Chocolate on a Stick,” proceeds benefit the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
• Willow and Pine Market, “Molly’s Mixins Hot Chocolate,” based on Molly Higgins’ best-selling cookies.
• Don Mario’s “Arroz Con Leche,” traditional Mexican hot cinnamon milk drink infused with small pieces of rice.
• The Pub on Second, “NSFK (Not Safe For Kids) Hot Chocolate” and non-alcoholic hot chocolate.
• Famous Bistro, “Horchata Hot Chocolate,” with an option to add liquor.
• Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville, “Dirty Snowman,” white hot chocolate with RumChata.
• Mellow Mushroom, “Mel’s Mocha,” hot chocolate bar with toppings, can add liquor.
• RiverPark Center, adult hot chocolate in the GhostLight Lounge.
The Hop stretches from The Brew Bridge, 800 W. Second St., to the Riverpark Center, 101 Daviess St.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.