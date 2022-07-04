Owensboro saw a much-needed respite in weather last week, with temperatures in the mid-70s to upper-80s, but that is expected to change this week, with temperatures in the 90s forecast.
For residents who work inside, heat is largely only an inconvenience during lunch and dinner breaks, as they spend most of their time cooled by central air conditioning.
But there are those whose jobs require them to work outside for large portions of the day. And its imperative to their health that they take appropriate precautions.
Hannah Young, an emergency medicine physician at Owensboro Health, said it is normal for people working outside to sweat as the body’s way to cool down, but the danger comes, particularly in the South, when high heat mixes with high humidity.
“We’re very blessed in Kentucky with warm weather and high humidity,” Young said. “That’s important, because normally our bodies sweat to cool down, but when it’s really humid outside, that sweat doesn’t actually get evaporated, so that whole mechanism that we use to cool down is entirely lost.”
According to her, when the benefits of sweating are gone, it is important for people to know the signs and symptoms of heat-related issues and “take ownership of their bodies.” Things like increased heart rate, feeling flushed, nausea and cramps are all signs a person should cool down and, if needed, seek medical help.
For people who continually work outside, like maintenance and construction workers or mail carriers, Young said, they have often adapted to handling excessive heat.
“They stand a much better chance at adapting,” Young said. “Their body can handle the heat better than say your weekend warrior who goes out and does a (project) all day Saturday and Sunday but usually spends their Mondays to Fridays in the air conditioning.”
Numerous jobs with the Regional Water Resource Agency, the organization that upkeeps and repairs the sewer systems of Daviess County, require people to be outside for long periods of time.
Dale Stevens is the field operations and construction supervisor for RWRA. He joined the agency in 2011 as a maintenance worker, and in March he was promoted to supervisor.
He said that even though his current job revolves mostly around acquiring the proper permits and scheduling, he still finds time in his day to go visit the crews RWRA has working throughout Owensboro.
“I also go out and visit each crew and see if they need anything,” Stevens said.
According to Stevens, a crew is typically made up of three to four guys who, during their roughly eight hour days, work in the street, repairing the sewer system, sealing manhole covers and much more.
“There’s some hard jobs out there,” Stevens said. “But it’s also ever-changing. If it’s got a sewer system in Daviess County, we will service it.”
One of the main dangers, Stevens said, especially in the summer, is the asphalt the crews have to work on for a majority of their jobs. He said regardless of the temperature outside, the asphalt magnifies the heat to, sometimes, dangerous levels.
“If it’s 100 degrees outside, on the asphalt it can be up to 140,” Stevens said. “It just radiates heat.”
To combat this, he, along with Matt Allen, RWRA’s safety and health manager, have come up with various ways to keep their employees cool in the sweltering heat. Things like providing heat shades that attach to the crew’s hard hats, providing annual training for heat awareness, providing sunscreen and fluids, as well as using the truck’s AC when necessary.
“People might not think it helps, but it helps a lot,” Stevens said. “It’s very beneficial.”
“Nobody out there, regardless of what your title is, will refrain from saying, ‘Hey man, you’re looking like you’re getting worn out, why don’t you jump in the truck and cool off, get you some water,’ ” Allen added. “Our main goal is to get our employees home the way they came into work everyday.”
Another resident of Owensboro whose job requires him to be outside is Jonathon “Jon” Masterson, a U.S. Postal worker. He has been with USPS for roughly 15 years, he said, working eight-hour days and logging anywhere from six to eight miles a day.
Masterson, a U.S. Army veteran, is no stranger to the heat.
“I was (on) active duty for three years, and for those three years I was in Germany and Iraq,” he said. “I’ve been in the reserves from active duty until now, and I’m still actively in that, and I’m a drill sergeant here in Owensboro.”
A good way to beat the heat is simply hydration and wearing the appropriate clothing, Masterson said.
“The post office does a really good job at providing, like, bottles of water or Gatorade,” Masterson said. “Neck cooling cloths, things like that, and whatever insight they can give us (about) heat-related things in general. The post office is doing everything to help people be safe. We’re out here delivering for the U.S.”
Young, Stevens and Masterson agree that it is important to know your body, be aware of the weather and to keep hydrated while working long hours outside.
