Excessive heat warnings were in full effect Tuesday as the region battled the highest temperatures of the year.
But even as the mercury danced around 100 degrees — with high humidity levels making it feel even warmer — not every worker can retreat to an air conditioner.
At East View Elementary School, Jay and Antoinette Johnson were serving lunch outside from their food truck — J’s Good Grub — that has no working air conditioner to offset the outside heat or the fryers inside.
“So whatever it is outside, it’s about 10 degrees hotter in there,” Antoinette Johnson said.
For the Johnsons, the food truck is their livelihood, and the sweat that comes from it is made even more real when temperatures hit triple digits.
Jay Johnson said that means there’s no canceling scheduled lunch or dinner sites.
“I’ve been doing this for six years; I worked in factories before that; you just have to be cut out for this,” Jay Johnson said. “There’s no getting used to being hot. You just have to fight through it.”
Along with the heat, August in Kentucky also means it’s tobacco harvesting time.
Daviess County grower Aaron Walker said postponing tobacco cutting is not an option.
“We have to get this tobacco cut and into the barn, hopefully, before Oct. 1,” Walker said. “We need hot days and cool nights to get the correct color in the tobacco leaf itself. …So we’re racing against time to get it in the barn while it is still hot.”
On most days, Walker said his tobacco cutters will work a typical shift.
But with the heat advisory, Walker said they took precautions Tuesday, with plenty of water and longer breaks.
Still, there’s no leaving the cut tobacco to be picked up later, or else chance the sun burning the leaves.
“I told my guys to go to the field this morning and work until noon; then go back at 3,” Walker said. “…We’re trying to miss that hottest part of the day.”
At St. William Catholic Church Cemetery in Knottsville, Steve Fulkerson was among a crew of three mowing the grounds.
Fulkerson, 72, said he volunteers his time every Tuesday to mow the cemetery.
And with three people ride mowing, Fulkerson said they can start at 10 a.m. and be done before noon.
“We could’ve put it off one day, but the weather for the next three or four days is not going to be any better,” Fulkerson said. “…Right now it’s hot, but it would be hotter if you waited until after lunch.”
Across the street from the cemetery, workers were replacing the roof at St. William Catholic Church.
Jason Roberts, owner of Division One Contracting LLC, said his roofing crew started working at 5 a.m. to get ahead of the heat.
“We follow the sun,” Roberts said. “…So the key in roofing or any construction, we’re trying to stay in the shade and not in the direct sun.”
The excessive heat warning will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Friday.
