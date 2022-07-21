Two years ago, the Owensboro hospitality industry — like that in much of the nation — was struggling to survive.
But today, hotel occupancy is the highest it’s been for the first half of a year since 2016.
And it’s just below that mark.
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the city’s hotels reported a 58.15% occupancy rate for the first six months of 2022.
That’s up from 50.2% a year ago and 34.23% in 2020.
Even before the pandemic, numbers weren’t that high.
In 2019, the figure was 51.9% and in 2018, it was 51.58%.
Calitri said 2016 saw 59% occupancy in the first half of the year.
He said he believes that 2022 is on track to set an “all-time room night record.”
This year has been helped by the return of major state conventions with 1,000 or so attendees to the Owensboro Convention Center.
The Kentucky United Methodist Conference and the Kentucky Bar Association both hit those numbers in June.
And the OMG!con gathering of cosplay and anime enthusiasts and the ROMP bluegrass festival were on the same weekend last month, bringing several thousand people to town.
Calitri said local hotels saw an occupancy rate of 91% that weekend.
Chris Gendek, destination development and sports management director for the CVB, said this month has seen back-to-back world series in softball and baseball, with teams coming from as far away as Canada.
And the Owensboro Convention Center hosted a Battle of the Blue Bridge basketball tournament on July 9-10.
Calitri said hotels are also offering packages to bring people to town.
“Downtown is safe,” he said. “People like our riverfront and the restaurants.”
