After the roughest year the Owensboro hospitality industry has seen, things are beginning to turn around.
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, told his board Tuesday that hotel occupancy is returning to pre-pandemic levels.
In March 2020, when the coronavirus reached Kentucky, hotel occupancy here dropped to 35%.
This March saw it rise to 50%, Calitiri said, the highest level since 2017.
And in April, it rose again — to 57%, he said.
That, Calitri said, was the best occupancy rate for local hotels in seven years.
He said more sporting events are coming to town, some conventions are returning and people are traveling again.
Chris Gendek, the CVB’s destination services director, said more and more events are returning to Owensboro.
“We’re maximizing the economic impact,” he said. “We got two cheering events from Evansville during the pandemic. They’re both coming back next year and adding a third. Archery will be coming back in ‘22.”
The Midwest Open Geocaching Adventure will bring more than 1,000 people from as far away as Great Britain to town next week.
Gendek said those people have booked 325 room nights in local hotels and will begin to check in on Tuesday.
They’re vacationing in Owensboro, he said, and will be eating in restaurants and shopping in stores.
Calitri said the CVB is also focusing on “promoting Owensboro as the Bluegrass Capital of the World.”
And the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is bringing back live shows to bring people to town this summer.
Dave Kirk, the CVB’s destination management director, said the CVB is promoting the Hall of Fame on social media.
And he said, “We’re dipping our toe in the social influencer pool.”
Social influencers are those who have large followings on social media and can influence decision-making.
Kirk said one in Lexington wanted $13,000 to spend a weekend in Owensboro.
The CVB passed on that and is using Nicollete Vizuet, a local influencer, who has 12,000 followers on Instagram.
