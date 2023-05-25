Hotel rooms are almost impossible to find in Owensboro this week — and prices are rising fast.
Dave Kirk, destination management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said one hotel, which normally charges $60 a night for rooms, is up to $135 a night this week.
“It’s all about supply and demand,” he said. “And there’s more demand this week.”
That’s because nearly 2,500 people from all 50 states and nine other countries are coming in for GeoWoodstock XIX, the world’s largest geocaching festival, which started Tuesday.
And few rooms are still available.
Mark Calitri, CVB president, said people are also coming from Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Norway, Spain and Sweden.
Activities began Tuesday night with axe throwing at Brew Bridge.
Wednesday, the geocachers headed to Reid’s Orchard for strawberry picking, animal petting and a hay ride.
“Some people from the big cities haven’t had much experience on farms,” Kirk said.
Today, there’s a GPS adventure maze exhibit at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum from 1 to 5 p.m.
At 5 p.m., they’ll head to the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden for its “Mariachi in the Garden: VentiCinco de Mayo” celebration.
Friday will begin with breakfast at the Windy Hollow Biscuit House.
And Friday night, the geocachers will be guests at Friday After 5.
Saturday is the big event as people start searching for geocaches — hidden compartments with logs to sign and, in some cases, trinkets to take.
Brian “KBLAST” Klinger, a teacher in Columbus, Ohio, has been a geocacher since 2008, and he’s been on the events staff since 2016.
He’s in charge of hiding 50 “adventure labs,” where questions are asked and people have to solve them, in Daviess County for GeoWoodstock.
Klinger said about 10 of the adventure labs will have questions about Bigfoot.
The others will be about local businesses and other things in Daviess County.
The CVB is using Bigfoot to appeal to geocachers.
A Bigfoot calling contest is on tap for Friday After 5.
And Charlie Raymond, the founder of the Kentucky Bigfoot Research Organization, will conduct a seminar at the Hall of Fame at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Those attending will be given special rates to visit Holiday World on Sunday, Kirk said.
Calitri said, “We’re seeing near record occupancy at the hotels. This is the kind of event we want.”
