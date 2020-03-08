Hotels see more revenue, lower occupancy in 2019

Last year, Owensboro hotels rented 6,080 more rooms than they did the year before.
“This was the largest demand in room nights in three years,” Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said recently.
Hotel revenue increased by $940,261 to $25.9 million last year.
And it was up $5.2 million from five years ago.
Part of the revenue increase is because the average room rate was $94.04 a night last year — up $1.37 from 2018.
It was $82.82 five years earlier.
But the city-wide hotel occupancy rate dropped from 54.1% to 52.8%.
That’s because there were two new hotels in town in 2019 — the 63-room Best Western-Plus and the 102-room TownePlace Suites.
Since 2000, the occupancy rate has ranged from a low of 39% in 2003 to a high of 58.5% in 2013.
Next year, the 120-room Home2 Suites is expected to open across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center.
That means 44,895 more room nights — the number of rooms multiplied by 365 nights — to try to fill each year.
In 2014, the city had 451,229 room nights.
In 2019, it had 521,148.
Putting heads in bedsThe CVB, which is funded by a 3% tax on hotel room rentals, is having to continue to step up its game to put heads in all those new beds.
“Our mission is to improve the quality of life by aggressively selling and marketing our community,” Calitri said.
“Tourism is key to Owensboro’s success because the more outside money you can bring in, the better it is for everybody,” he said. “Many of our industry partners are experiencing growing numbers in attendance, setting record-breaking totals at ROMP and O.Z. Tyler. We need to keep the gas pedal on demand generators and continue to find reasons for people to visit.”
Owensboro currently has 1,403 hotel rooms.
Paducah has 2,100.
And Bowling Green has 3,300.
But those cities are on interstate highways.
Owensboro isn’t.
Madison Silvert, president of the Malcolm Bryant Corp., which owns both Hampton Inns in town, said, “There is a challenge to adding rooms to a declining or flat market. While it might make certain short-term events possible, it hurts long-term profitability of existing assets. It is, to be sure, a balancing act.”
He said, “We must remember that while a new two- or three-day convention is great and welcome, there are 365 nights that must be sold for every room of every hotel. The market is incredibly destabilized right now, and this trend will continue for the foreseeable future unless new ways to drive demand to our market are realized that can bring broad-based usage of all of Owensboro’s existing hotel assets. As we publicly invest in infrastructure to build more hotel capacity, we cannot do this to the detriment of the market.”
Silvert said, “One suggestion would be creating convention busing routes provided by already available convention funding sources. This would allow other hotels not by the convention center to be more competitive for convention business. It’s commonplace for most major conventions around the country.”
Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Commercial Services, which will build the Home2 Suites, said the forecast for the third downtown hotel looks good.
Having three downtown hotels, he said, will allow the convention center to attract larger conventions.
The improvements the city is making to Jack C. Fisher Park’s softball complex will attract more tournaments, Ray said.
“And it’s an extended stay hotel,” he said. “It will attract business people who are in town for several days and people visiting families.”
He said Gulfstream, which is developing Gateway Commons, The Shoppes at 3800 Frederica and Towne Square Mall, is “working to create a good selection of places for people to eat and shop. We’re trying to create more amenities to give people motivation to stay an extra day.”
Ray said, “It’s really critical that the community work together to recruit things to come to Owensboro in the winter.”
Indoor sports facilityHe said, “We’re lacking an indoor sports facility. There’s a great interest in this by everyone. The interest is there. The motivation is there. The only way to keep the momentum going is a partnership. We’ve been looking at an option of a partnership to bring indoor sports to a level we’ve never had in Owensboro. We especially need it in the winter. But nobody can do this on their own.”
“We’re fortunate that room demand was up in 2019,” Claude Bacon, a vice president at LinGate Hospitality, which operates the Courtyard by Marriott and the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront, said last week. “However, the increased demand didn’t keep up with the new hotel room supply and the occupancy rate fell.”
Bacon, who serves on the CVB board, said Owensboro has several opportunities.
“The first opportunity is hotel room-generating conventions, meetings and tradeshows in the convention center,” he said. “We have a competitive advantage in that our convention center is first class and well established. The second opportunity is in the youth sports market. The addition of synthetic turf fields is a big win for 2020 and beyond, plus the opportunity to explore an indoor sports facility is the single largest opportunity as a new hotel room demand generator.”
The third opportunity, Bacon said, “is in economic development. As existing businesses expand and new businesses come to the area, then hotel rooms oftentimes follow. Finally, our local destinations drive incremental room demand. The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, O.Z. Tyler Distillery and other organizations made a positive impact to room demand in 2019. While the equation and primary benefit of demand generators is more significant than hotel rooms alone, the overnight stay is the front porch to increasing total tourism dollars spent in our community.”
Calitri said the downtown “riverwalk scene, including our arts organizations, the new bluegrass music facility, O.Z. Tyler bourbon distillery, new cool restaurants and the convention center are attractive to visitors. Our success is created by having these great assets combined with the people of Owensboro providing great southern hospitality. That’s a winning combination.”
He said, “One of our goals is to attract new visitor-driven events that deliver an economic impact. We are bringing in the nationally recognized Great Race in June and promoting it as the ‘Road to Romp’. We are working with Commissioner Larry Maglinger and the city to market the new hydroplane race. We’ve partnered with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame to attract the PBS ‘Bluegrass Now!’ production.”
The Great Race — a 2,300-mile, nine-day race with 120 vintage cars from San Antonio, Texas, to Greenville, South Carolina — will stop in Owensboro on June 24.
Cars — the oldest was built in 1916 — from Japan, England, Germany, Canada and several states will be stopping here.
Jeff Stumb, organizer of the Great Race, said in a news release that he expects a large crowd to be downtown to see the racers pull in.
“When the Great Race pulls into a city, it becomes an instant festival,” he said. “Last year, we had a couple of overnight stops with more than 10,000 spectators on our way to having 250,000 people see the Great Race during the event.”
The Owensboro Hydrofair on Aug. 14-16 is expected to draw fans from several states.
Calitri said the CVB won the 2019 Kentucky Travel Industry Association gold award for its Brand USA “Hear the Music” campaign.
“Our winning campaign leveraged Owensboro being named a top music destination in the United States,” he said.
Calitri said this spring, “We will launch our tourism ambassador program that we’re calling the Owensboro Storyteller. This is the program where we train our front-line associates at the hotels, restaurants and tourism partners to tell a consistent, concise story to our guests. This has proven time and again throughout many other communities to create real value to our guests.”
He said, “Our goal this year is to continue focusing our sales efforts to bring new events to Owensboro and live up to the Sports Illustrated #1 sports town in Kentucky designation. New sports events this year include the newly created 2A state championships with seven sports — boys/girls’ basketball, softball, baseball, girls’ volleyball, boys/girls’ soccer.”
Calitri said other new sporting events include the Mid-South Conference tennis tournament at Centre Court, the National Softball Association super adult world series and girls fast-pitch world series, the USSSA state baseball tournament and the state indoor archery tournament.
“This is incredible for a town of Owensboro’s size to attract such a wide range of sports events,” Calitri said. “Our clients are attracted to not only our great facilities, but to Owensboro’s cool vibe and so many restaurants and hotels to choose from.”
He said, “We are close to announcing a major national sports event and you might wake up one day to find an ax throwing competition.”
Calitri said, “Knowing that at least one new hotel will be added — with rumors of more development — creating more reasons to visit will become vitally more important. The community is going to have a challenge to keep occupancies up with the new hotel development. Creating more reasons for people to come and spend money should be the highest priority. This brings money to our local businesses.”
Candance Castlen Brake, president of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, said, “We continue to receive statewide and national attention for the work that our business and community leaders have done to create an infrastructure for visitors and for our local citizens. But now is not the time to rest on our laurels. We need to continue to find new ways to create experiences for visitors and business travelers that keep people coming to Owensboro and coming back to Owensboro. Each person who visits here is a potential return visitor, future investor or future Owensboroan.”
Hotels and rooms
Courtyard by Marriott — 109
Days Inn — 113
Diamond Lake Resort — 17
Fairfield Inn — 100
Hampton Inn Downtown — 150
Hampton Inn Frederica — 86
Holiday Inn — 123
Motel 6 — 89
Owensboro Motel — 20
OYO Townhouse — 50
Sleep Inn Hotel — 64
Super 8 — 52
Townplace by Marriott — 102
Wingfield — 76
Total 1,403
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
