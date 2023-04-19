Last year was a record year for Owensboro hotels.
And 2023 is on pace to be nearly as good.
The first quarter of 2022 saw an occupancy rate of 47% in January, 51% in February and 62% in March.
This year, the first quarter saw a rate of 46% in January, 51% in February and 62% in March.
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said, “Looking at the second quarter of the year, our team is locked into to our mission and working closely with our tourism partners. We’re getting a lot of positive things done, creating many new opportunities that generate an economic impact, and all of this will help move this community forward.
“I’m forecasting extremely strong tourism results in Daviess County for the second quarter.”
Calitri said the average daily room rate at local hotels is trending approximately 8% higher per month this year.
That means more money for hotels and more room tax revenues.
Calitri said, “April weekends are very strong with youth sports, weddings, the successful launch of the Owensboro Music Business Expo and a Rubik’s Cubing event.”
He said events this month include Elevate Kentucky, a young professional conference; the Kentucky County Clerks Association; 2A Girls Kentucky State Softball Championship; 2A Boys Kentucky Baseball Championship; All A State Girls Softball Championship and the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tennis Championship.
More from this section
Hundreds of Jeep enthusiasts from several states are expected to be in town May 19-20 for the city’s first Owensboro Jeeps and Jamz Expo at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Calitri said, “Jeeps and Jamz has sold out the exhibition space at the convention center and has an entire weekend of fun activity, including an off-roading adventure at Windy Hollow Speedway.”
He said travel and tourism professionals from across the state will be in town for the Kentucky Travel Industry Association spring conference in May and major youth sports events are booked for every weekend next month.
Geowoodstock, the world’s largest geocaching event, is scheduled for Memorial Day week.
Calitri said, “As of this week, over 3,000 people from across the United States and several foreign countries are registered and have signaled they will attend.”
He said the new BBQ and Barrels, which is replacing the International Bar-B-Q Festival, “has been an amazing success as it already sold tickets to visitors from 11 states and is growing.”
Calitri said VIP tickets for the bourbon tasting have sold out and the May 12 dinner at Green River Distilling is nearly sold out.
In June, the Kentucky United Methodist annual conference is expecting to bring 1,500 people to town from across the state.
The Kentucky Realtors annual conference is coming that month, along with the new River City Bike Expo, which has reserved the entire convention center.
Calitiri is expecting last year’s occupancy rate of 59.3% to be broken this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.