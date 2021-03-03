House Bill 415 cleared the Kentucky House of Representatives by a vote of 82 to 15 on Friday.
If it is approved by the Kentucky Senate and is signed by Gov. Andy Beshear, Glenmore Distillery in Owensboro could be adding 40 jobs.
Amy Preske, public relations manager for the Sazerac Company in Kentucky, said, “We do not have a timeline for the new jobs as of now, but we are happy the legislature is working to grow jobs in Kentucky.”
Sazerac bought Glenmore, which it said, “boasts one of the largest and most modern bottling facilities in the country” in 2009.
State Rep. Jonathan Dixon, a Corydon Republican who represents part of Daviess County, said he amended the bill to clarify the definition of “rectifier” to ensure that malt-based products can be bottled in Owensboro.
He said in a news release, “I am extremely grateful to my colleagues for recognizing that this floor amendment allows Sazerac/Buffalo Trace to bring 40 jobs to Owensboro and it will allow them to invest in additional bottling lines at the Glenmore Distillery.”
He said Kentucky’s statutes define a rectifier as a company that blends alcoholic beverages.
Dixon said his amendment clarifies that the definition of rectifier allows Sazerac/Buffalo Trace to bottle these products in Kentucky.
“They can already sell these products in Kentucky, this doesn’t change any of that,” he said. “It simply allows them a license to bottle these products in Kentucky. We want those jobs in Owensboro, not Maine and Indiana.”
House Bill 415 essentially updates Kentucky’s alcohol direct-to-customer shipment laws and regulations, which were passed a year ago.
The bill arrived in the Senate on Monday and was assigned to Committee on Licensing & Occupations.
Glenmore closed its distilling operation here in 1973 but continued to expand and modernize its bottling operation.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.