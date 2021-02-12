A proposed constitutional amendment that the sponsor said would prevent Kentucky judges from creating a right to an abortion passed a House committee Thursday afternoon.
But one lawmaker questioned why it was necessary to pass such a bill this year, citing the urgency of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and noted that the earliest a constitutional amendment could be put on a ballot for voters is November 2022.
House Bill 91, which was sponsored by Rep. Joe Fischer, a Fort Thomas Republican, reads: “To protect human life, nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect the right to abortion or require funding for abortion.”
Fischer said supreme courts in other states “have fashioned a constitutional right to an abortion” in their court rulings. For example, in 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled the state’s constitution protected a person’s right to an abortion, according to a Washington Post article. The Kansas lawsuit was over a state law banning second-trimester abortions.
Fischer said his constitutional amendment would protect abortion restrictions and regulations that lawmakers have passed into law in recent years. In the current session, lawmakers have already passed and overridden a governor’s veto on House Bill 2, which allows the attorney general to bring criminal and civil charges against an abortion clinic that violates state abortion laws.
“We can’t afford to allow our state courts to invent a right to an abortion,” Fischer told the House Elections, Constitutional Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee Thursday morning.
Several people spoke against the bill, including an OB-GYN, who said she was concerned a physician who provides an abortion deemed medically necessary could be prosecuted under state law.
“Sometimes I don’t have the option of saving two lives,” said Dr. Elizabeth Case, a Mt. Sterling OB-GYN. “Sometimes, it’s save one life or lose them both.”
Fischer and other committee members said state anti-abortion laws have exemptions for cases where a woman’s life is in danger.
Erin Smith, executive director of the Kentucky Health Justice Network, said a majority of Americans support the right to an abortion created through the Roe vs. Wade decision, and a majority of Kentucky residents “believe reproductive health is important and should be accessible.”
Committee member Rep. Jim Gooch, a Providence Republican, said he supports anti-abortion bills but questioned the timing of House Bill 91.
“If Roe vs. Wade isn’t overturned, we aren’t doing anything with this bill,” Gooch said, adding that he doubts the U.S. Supreme Court will strike down the right to an abortion in the near future. The pandemic response, Gooch said, should take precedence during the short legislative session.
“People in my district are hurting,” Gooch said. “We have food banks with long lines around them ... Our kids can’t go to school, many of them.
“It bothers me that I don’t see us solving problems that affect people today,” Gooch said. “I’m as pro-life as anyone on this committee,” but concerned about debating a constitutional amendment that can’t be placed on the ballot until next year, he said.
“Do we have to do this this year?” Gooch questioned.
Fischer said legislators can address a number of issues this session, and the bill is necessary.
“We want to make sure those (anti-abortion) laws we’ve already passed are upheld,” he said.
The bill was approved on a divided vote, and next goes to the full House.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.