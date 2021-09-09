A House committee approved allocating almost $70 million Wednesday to hospitals, nursing homes and schools for COVID-19 response Wednesday.
The House Appropriations and Revenue committee approved House Bill 3, which would provides $69.268 million for meeting “critical care needs” caused by the pandemic. An identical bill, Senate Bill 3, passed a Senate committee on Wednesday.
Both bills would reallocate American Rescue Plan Act dollars to the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services, “to address the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting pressures that have been experienced in the healthcare, long-term care and school systems,” the bill says.
The bill has three priorities: funding for hospitals, long-term care facilities, prisons and jails, health departments and other entities for COVID-19 testing; increasing access to monoclonal antibody treatment; and providing funds to school districts that want to implement “test and stay” programs at schools.
The goal of the bill is to have at least one monoclonal antibody treatment provider in every Area Development District of the state.
“Test and stay,” which is part of other bills up for discussion during the legislative session, would allow schools to provide COVID testing to students who aren’t displaying symptoms of COVID-19, as a way to keep them in school.
Rep. Jason Petrie, an Elkton Republican and one of House Bill 3’s sponsors, told committee members the funds can be used for other medical needs.
“There is wide discretion given to the administration” as to how to distribute the funds, Petrie said.
The emphasis on testing, “test to stay” plans and antibody treatment “is a statement of three priorities,” but is not meant to be “exclusive,” he said.
“We will be tracking, to see where everything is spent,” Petrie said.
Both the House and Senate versions of the bill require Health and Family Services officials to report who many COVID tests and antibody treatments were purchased for providers and how many COVID-19 tests were given to schools with “test and stay” programs.
Schools that voluntarily choose to have a “test and stay” program would be eligible for funds.
“This bill is a supportive bill,” Petrie said. “Nothing says you have to do these things.”
Other federal funding sources, such as CARES dollars, available for testing or antibody treatment must be used before the ARPA funds are utilized.
The bill does not include the use of any state dollars.
“This legislation does not appropriate new dollars,” but instead repurposes ARPA funds, said Rep. James Tipton, a Taylorsville Republican.
Rep. John Blanton, a Saylersville Republican, asked if the funds could be used for nurse salaries.
“My hospitals are experiencing a great increase in pay for traveling nurses,” said Blanton, who noted that pay for traveling nurses has increased to $200 an hour.
Petrie said the bill would likely not bring more nurses to the work force.
“We don’t have a lot of idle ICU or CCU nurses,” Petrie said.
House Bill 3 next goes to the full House for a vote.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
