New district maps released by Kentucky House Republicans on Thursday would make changes to Owensboro-area districts, including moving two districts out of Daviess County and creating a potential faceoff between two Republican incumbents.
House GOP leadership released maps of new House districts Thursday morning in Frankfort, and House Speaker David Osborne said the goal is to pass the proposed maps through both houses by next Saturday, the end of the first week of the 2022 legislative session.
“This plan is the result of months of discussion, months of work,” Osborne, a Prospect Republican, told reporters. House, Senate and Congressional district maps have to be redrawn every 10 years, based on U.S. Census data.
“This is the first time in history the Republicans had an opportunity to draw a redistricting map,” Osborne said.
Besides meeting state constitution and federal Voting Rights Act requirements, Osborne said goals were to reduce the carving up of counties into districts. The plan also creates four “majority minority” districts across the state, where minority residents make up the majority of the population.
“The goal is still as equitable representation as possible,” Osborne said.
The plan would reduce the number of House members representing Daviess County from five to three. The 11th District, held by Rep. Jonathan Dixon, a Corydon Republican, and the 12th District, held by Rep. Jim Gooch, a Providence Republican, would no longer include parts of Daviess County.
If approved by the majority GOP House and Senate, Daviess County would include an expanded 13th District, which includes the city of Owensboro and parts of eastern Daviess County. The Seventh District would have central and western Daviess County, and the 14th District would have Ohio and Hancock counites and part of southern and east Daviess County.
Gooch could potentially face a reelection challenge from Rep. Lynn Bechler, a Marion Republican currently representing the Fourth District. The proposed maps would move Marion into the 12th District, while the Fourth District would consist only of Hopkins County.
Gooch said he does plan to run for reelection in November, and he anticipates Bechler will run as well. Bechler could not be reached for comment Thursday.
“Every one of us got to go in and look at the maps and see what the issues were,” Gooch said.
Changes in districts were necessary because of movement of people from eastern and western Kentucky “to the middle of the state,” Gooch said.
The plan puts two sets of Republicans and two sets of Democrats running against each other, if all four incumbents opt to run for reelection. In addition to Gooch and Bechler, Jefferson County Democrats Rep. Mary Lou Marzian and Josie Raymond will be in the same district, as will Louisville Democrats McKenzie Cantrell and Lisa Willner.
In eastern Kentucky, the plan puts incumbent Republicans Bobby McCool and Norma Kirk-McCormick in the same district.
“I think that’s equitable,” Gooch said. “If we had four or five sets of Democrats running against each other, and no Republicans running against each other, other people would say, ‘that’s not fair.’ I think it’s a pretty fair plan.”
Owensboro’s 13th District is currently held by Rep. DJ Johnson. While the 13th District is currently inside Owensboro’s city limits, the new plan would push the boundaries into eastern Daviess County.
Johnson said lawmakers tried to make the maps as compliant with the state constitution and Voting Rights Act as possible.
Johnson said passing the plan during the first week of the session is something lawmakers can accomplish.
“I think there’s been a tremendous amount of work put into this,” Johnson said. “There may be tweaks ... but for the most part, it’s in place, and we are ready to move it.”
Approving the plan early will give people considering running for office time to study the new maps, Johnson said. Osborne told reporters a bill would be introduced next week to extend the deadline to file for office to Jan. 25.
The maps released Thursday do not show precincts or towns. The bill the maps will be attached to won’t be filed until the General Assembly meets on Tuesday, Osborne said.
In a prepared statement, House Democrats criticized the plan as “fake transparency.”
“If they (the GOP) were sincere, they would have not released their redistricting plan on a state holiday and without the detailed information the public needs,” Democratic Party House leadership said in a prepared statement. “Citizens and candidates alike won’t have that information online until late Tuesday, less than two days before the entire House votes. That gives them precious little time to absorb the many changes and then offer input, something that goes against the very hallmark of the legislative process.”
Democratic House leaders said they would prepare their own plan while reviewing the GOP plan, to see if it meets legal requirements.
“It is vital to remember that whatever is ultimately decided will be in place for a decade,” House Democrats said. “The last thing we should be doing as a legislature is rushing something so important and so long-lasting. Kentuckians deserve more time so we can get this right.”
Osborne said he did speak with Democratic Party leaders in September and consulted with the League of Women Voters and the NAACP.
“I think it’s a map we can be proud of,” Osborne said.
The state Senate, which is also controlled by the GOP, will prepare its own map for Senate Districts and will make maps for new Congressional Districts.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
