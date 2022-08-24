The Society of St. Vincent de Paul-Diocesan Council of Western Kentucky, Incorporated, has received a $1.7-million grant from the American Red Cross to help Dec. 10 tornado victims continue rebuilding their lives.

Richard Remp-Morris, CEO/executive director for St. Vincent de Paul-Diocesan Council of Western Kentucky, said the funds are being used for its House in a Box initiative, which supplies families with new furnishings such as dishes, silverware, linens and furniture such as beds, couches and kitchen tables at no charge.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.