A bill filed Thursday by members of the state House of Representatives GOP leadership would greatly expand the definition of human trafficking and would require information about trafficking be posted in areas of possible movement of trafficked individuals, such as airports and bus stations.
House Bill 2’s main sponsors are Rep. Suzanne Miles, an Owensboro Republican and majority caucus chair in the House, and Rep. Jason Petrie, an Elkton Republican and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Co-sponsors include House Speaker David Osborne, a Prospect Republican.
“This is a priority for our leadership,” Miles said Friday, adding that the bill also has the support of state Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
The bill would first expand the state’s definition of a sex crime to include commercial human trafficking and defines “criminal sexual activity” as “any sex act, for which anything of value is given to, promised to, or received by any person.”
The current definition of criminal sexual activity only includes prostitution, production of obscene material and engaging in a sexual performance.
The bill would also create a definition of “debt bondage,” where a person is forced into labor with the debtor in control of the victim and with no reasonable expectation as to when the debt would be paid or the length or nature of the labor.
The bill also broadens the definition of “force, fraud or coercion” to include the threat of violence or abduction, destroying or taking a person’s immigration documents or identification, debt bondage, controlling a person’s access to a controlled substance using the victim’s physical or mental impairment against him or her.
Miles said the bill would align the state with federal human trafficking laws. The bill also includes provisions of a bill Miles had previously filed and then withdrew that requires airports, train stations and truck stops to post signs in English and Spanish with the phone number for the National Human Trafficking Resource Center hotline.
Miles said the provision would put information about the human trafficking hotline in places where trafficked people would be moved through.
“A lot of trucking companies are providing education on human trafficking to their employees already,” Miles said, and some hotel and motel chains are also training workers to spot signs of trafficking.
The bill could be called as early as next week, Miles said.
“We have had a lot of support from people in the right places to move this forward,” she said.
Elizabeth Kuhn, communications director for the Attorney General’s Office, said the bill’s language reflects current trends in human trafficking. In a tweet Thursday evening, Cameron said the bill “strengthens (Kentucky’s) human trafficking laws and will help us prosecute traffickers.”
Kuhn said, “General Cameron talks about being a voice for the voiceless, and certainly human trafficking is a part of that, and he has made it a priority for his administration.” The Attorney General’s Office plans to have a staff member testify on behalf of the bill.
Cameron “has certainly made it clear it’s something we are supportive of and believe is important to combat human trafficking,” Kuhn said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
