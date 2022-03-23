Owensboro police are investigating a shooting Monday night in the 2200 block of West Ninth Street.
Police said they responded to reports of a firearm discharge at 10:14 p.m. Monday.
The report said a house with people inside was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the case can call the police department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
