Richard House, who has had a 26-year career with the Daviess County Clerk’s office, has been selected to be the new deputy director for the State Board of Elections.
The bipartisan state board voted Tuesday to offer House, 45, the position of deputy director. He’ll join the new director, Karen Sellers, who is replacing Jared Dearing.
The Board of Elections trains county clerks on elections, is responsible for making sure state and federal elections laws are followed and maintains the state’s voter registration system.
“I knew Jared was leaving,” House said Friday. “I didn’t think about it too much at first, and he called me.
“He kind of encouraged me to apply” for the deputy director’s position, House said. “After some thought, I decided to do it.”
House is chief deputy clerk for the clerk’s office and has worked in every department. As elections supervisor and chief deputy, House has been involved in the planning and execution of the county’s election plans, including the 2019 recount in the 13th District State House race and the modified primary and general elections conducted under pandemic conditions in 2020.
“I started doing elections in 2002 with (former Clerk) Mike Libs, and I took to them,” House said. “We have had a lot of things happen to us (in Daviess County) that haven’t happened with other counties.”
House said he has worked with a number of county clerks over the years and has worked to train other clerks on elections.
“It was just a humbling experience, the number of people who called me and encouraged me” when word got out that House was applying for the deputy clerk’s position, he said.
Both the state board and the board’s staff are bipartisan, to ensure that election laws are followed in an unbiased manner. House said part of the board’s work going forward will be working to educate the public about the integrity of the state’s election process.
“We have a lot of challenges in front of us,” House said. “Elections are not getting any easier.”
The board and the state are bipartisan, “to build integrity in the system, and transparency, so people believe in Democracy,” House said.
The state board and staff will also be helping counties prepare for changes in elections law that lawmakers approved earlier this year in House Bill 574, which took some the measures adopted during the pandemic and made them permanent. The board will also be helping counties purchase voting machines while approving district maps that will be redrawn by the General Assembly.
“There is going to be a lot on the plate for the State Board of Elections,” House said.
The position, House said, will be a challenge.
“I’m up for the next thing I’ll do in my life,” House said. Working on elections full-time will be a return to when he was elections supervisor for Daviess County.
“It’s a new journey down an old path,” he said.
House said he’ll also miss the people he has worked with in Daviess County.
“I appreciate all of the people I have worked with, my prior bosses and my current boss,” House said. “I have been blessed with the people I’ve helped.
“The courthouse has been my home since I was 19 years old, and it’s going to be a change. But I appreciate everyone I have worked for and who have worked with me over 26 years.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
