The United Way of the Ohio Valley and Toyotetsu Mid-America have partnered to fight hunger and housing displacement in the Green River region with its second annual “Housing and Hunger Food and Fund Drive” competition.
UWOV is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families in the community through quality education and financial stability.
Partnered with Toyotetsu Mid-America, or TTMA, a Japanese-American auto manufacturer and major employer in Owensboro, they want to encourage other manufacturers and businesses in Owensboro to help meet the needs of the community through spirited competition.
Donations allocated through the fundraising efforts will benefit agencies in the region that provide food, housing and utility assistance.
Blaine Mathew, UWOV manager for digital communications, said the agencies can apply to receive a portion of what is raised.
The goal this year, according to Mathew, is to raise at least $7,500 and collect 4,000 food items.
In 2020, according to Mathew, Kentucky was named No. 1 in the county for food insecurity, prompting UWOV to start looking for new ways to help keep the community fed.
Even as COVID-19 cases continue dwindling in the community and nationwide, Blaine said the economic impact of the pandemic is still very real.
“The hardship that it has caused for people, not only in our community, but around the world, is still prevalent,” he said. “There are individuals still having trouble paying for rent, paying for utilities. We’re here to support them.”
Many people, he said, are still having to decide between buying one essential item or another, whether it is food, gas or prescriptions.
“Right now, with everything going on in the world, prices of gas going up, the price of food going up, those people who were struggling financially are having an even harder time paying for their food,” he said. “They’re having to make those tough choices. Do I fill up my car with gas or do I buy food for the week? It’s hard for people, and they’re having to make those tough decisions.”
Last year, donated funds and items were awarded to the Salvation Army Food Pantry and the Green River Area Development District’s “Feed Seniors Now” program to provide food assistance to more than 500 home-bound seniors.
Several groups have already joined the effort, including Daramic, Disaster Team, Domtar-Owensboro, Hunter Douglas, Target, The Network and Profile by Sanford.
Local businesses and agencies interested in participating in the drive may do so by contacting Mathew at BMathew@UWOV.org. Anyone wishing to contribute donations may drop them off at TTMA, at 3100 Airpark Drive.
Fundraising runs March 14-28.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.