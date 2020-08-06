Housing Authority of Owensboro has received $42,425 in additional CARES Act funding.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, made the announcement Wednesday.
McConnell’s office said Kentucky communities received more than $4.9 million in the latest phase of funding for housing programs in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The federal funding will be distributed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Housing Choice Voucher Program.
In a separate CARES Act announcement, Muhlenberg County was among nine counties that will benefit from $571,342 in federal transportation funding that will go to the Pennyrile Allied Community Services.
According to Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has been awarded more than $6.4 million to help public transit agencies continue operating during the pandemic.
The KYTC will distribute it in grants to 16 public transit agencies serving 79 counties across Kentucky.
It will cover an array of operating costs including security and disinfection equipment, electronic ticketing, office equipment and supplies, and transit vehicles, among others.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
