The Housing Authority of Owensboro will be among the state’s 100-Plus Housing Authorities that will receive a portion of the $12 million from the CARES Act.
According to a press release from U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office, the Housing Authority of Owensboro will receive $269,060.
This funding is part of the CARES Act Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds and Tenant-Based Rental Assistance, which funds the Housing Choice Voucher program. It will be used by the Kentucky Housing Authorities to support prevention and preparation services for their residents, for responding to the coronavirus pandemic in public housing, and supporting the health and safety of assisted individuals and families across the commonwealth, the release said.
“The coronavirus is a health and economic crisis that is impacting every Kentuckian,” McConnell said. “I’m proud that my CARES Act is delivering vital funds to help the most vulnerable in communities across Kentucky. I’m grateful to the dedicated individuals and organizations who serve those in need, especially during these challenging times. Kentuckians are stepping up to help their neighbors, and I continue to be inspired by their service. As Senate majority leader, I’ll continue to support their work in the Senate.”
Other regional housing authorities listed among the recipients include $11,304 for the Housing Authority of Central City, $10,055 for the Housing Authority of Greenville and $25,623 for the Housing Authority of Beaver Dam.
