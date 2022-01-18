Owensboro’s housing market has been white hot for several years.
It got even hotter in 2021.
And Michelle Wiesman, president of the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association, doesn’t expect it to cool off any — at least through the first quarter of this year.
“There’s still a strong need for housing,” she said. “I don’t see it slowing down.”
Wiesman said that December saw 172 homes sold.
“This is 27 more than December 2020 and 46 more than December 2019,” she said. “The market is still showing an increasing demand for housing. With this demand comes an increase in home values.
During this period, the average sales price was up 13% over this time during the previous year. This remains a great time to buy a home.”
Danielle Hale, Realtor.com’s chief economist, told Forbes recently, “We expect a whirlwind 2022 for the housing market. Home sales are expected to increase another 6.6% and home prices to rise another 2.9% on top of 2021 highs. A gradual uptick in mortgage rates will make affordability a top consideration for home buyers, especially the 45 million millennials aged 26 to 35 who are at prime first-time home buyer age.”
Wiesman said mortgage rates are expected to rise in 2022, but probably not enough to hurt the housing market.
The Greater Owensboro Realtor Association said December saw 172 houses sold here, up from 145 in 2020 and 126 the year before.
The average price of homes sold in December was $195,456 — up 13% over December 2020.
And the total sales came to $33.6 million — up 34% over the $25.1 million sold 12 months earlier.
For the year, 1,924 houses were sold for a total of $387.4 million.
That was up from 1,765 from 2020, which was a very strong year.
Jason Bellamy, immediate past president of the association, said, “Our region’s home values remain affordable. The median price of active listings over the last three Decembers has only increased $10,000, with December 2021 showing $169,900. We continue to see a market that is friendly to most consumers.”
He said, “So far, this year is about the same as 2021. Our inventory is still tight and I’m seeing a lot of activity. I don’t think interest rates will rise enough to cause problems.”
But a housing shortage remains.
On Dec. 31, there were 154 houses on the market.
That was down from 183 houses a year ago and 329 on Dec. 31, 2019.
Year-end figures for 2020 show that total home sales that year were up 6% over 2019.
That’s 1,839 homes sold compared with 1,735.
And the value of the homes sold was up 20%.
In 2020, total value of homes sold was $332.7 million.
That was up from $276.9 million in 2019.
Today’s sales are much higher than they were before the collapse of the housing bubble in 2007-2008.
In 2006, local Realtors sold 1,293 houses for a total of $152.3 million.
That was up from 1,287 houses that sold for $143.35 million in 2005.
The 2006 figures show an average price of $117,797.
That compares to an average of $113,679 in 2005.
In 2007, 1,326 houses were sold locally for $153.7 million — an average price of $115,912.
But in 2008, sales dropped by 17.2% to 1,097 homes that sold for a total of $137.9 million.
That’s an average price of $120,273.
The following year, with the Great Recession winding down, local Realtors sold 1,042 houses for an average of $118,597.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.