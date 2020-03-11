City officials hope to beautify northwest Owensboro for the next five years just as they have several other neighborhoods in the past two decades.
Abby Shelton, community development director, gave an overview Tuesday of the suggested programs that will be used over the next five years for the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area during a meeting at City Hall.
The Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area will tentatively include the areas of Walnut Street in the east, West Fifth Street in the south, Ewing Road in the west and the city limits at the Ohio River in the north.
Shelton hopes to invest about $7.4 million in private and public money into the area and increase property values in the area from $64.5 million to $66.5 million.
“Our purpose is not to increase property values to the point where people that are living there can’t afford to live there,” she said, adding that those that own property in the area would be able to get a return on their investment if they decide to sell.
Shelton said the suggested programs would include a course in homebuyer education up to $5,000 in down payment assistance.
“So that means if there’s a house within that area that somebody wants to purchase, we’ll give them up to $5,000 towards down payment or closing costs,” she said.
The money would come from HOME Investment Partnerships Program, which is administered by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Shelton added the city could also use a Community Development Block Grant for lightning enhancements, bus stop installations, landscape design improvements on First and Second Streets, and exterior home rehabilitation, which includes new paint, windows and fence replacement.
Last year, Shelton sent a survey to residents and business owners in the area to get feedback about the area. Residents and business owners felt there were numerous problems in the area, including drugs, crime, lack of green spaces and litter, but highlighted its proximity to downtown, its location in an opportunity zone and historic homes as strengths.
City Commissioner Larry Conder said the revitalization plan as a lot of possibilities in improving the area, such as connecting English Park and First Street through sidewalks.
“I applaud the effort,” he said. “I think all of us agree that the northwest area hasn’t had any attention in decades.”
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
