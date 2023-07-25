Local homebuilders picked up 90 permits for single-family homes in the first six months of 2023.
That’s one of the lowest starts to a year in decades.
There were 144 home starts in the first half of 2022, 194 in 2021, 106 in 2018 and 103 in 2017.
Richard Stallings, executive director of the Home Builders Association of Owensboro, said, “May of 2022 was when we saw the contraction in building start. It’s almost directly a result of rising interest rates. Anytime there’s an escalation of costs, it does take some people out of the market.”
He said the previous three years each saw a 22% increase in home starts.
Stallings said the rising cost of existing homes is because not enough new homes have been built.
He said earlier that the Great Recession of 2007-09 slowed building dramatically for a decade.
“There were approximately 5 million to 6 million fewer homes built (nationally) over a 10-year period than should have been,” he said.
When interest rates are high, Stallings said, people are more likely to remodel their homes rather than move.
One positive note on the drop in building starts, he said, is that builders can get started on new houses much faster now.
More from this section
“Demand had been so high that there was a backlog,” Stallings said.
He said there are still some supply chain issues, but not nearly as bad as they were a couple of years ago.
People who are selling their homes to move can afford new homes, Stallings said, but it’s still rough for first-time buyers.
“Homeownership is the American Dream,” he said. “Lean periods are not indicative of our future. We should start moving out of this soon.”
The National Association of Home Builders said in a news release, “Single-family production fell back after four straight monthly gains as elevated construction costs and rising mortgage rates led to a reduction in home building activity and affordability conditions worsened for home buyers.”
It said, “Overall housing starts in June decreased 8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.43 million units, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau.”
The report said, “Single-family starts are also 7.4% lower than a year ago. The multifamily sector, which includes apartment buildings and condos, decreased 9.9% to an annualized 499,000 pace.”
Alicia Huey, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders, said, “Housing starts posted a monthly decline in June as tightening monetary policy helped push mortgage rates up more than a quarter-point over the past month. Policymakers need to remove regulatory bottlenecks that impede the housing industry’s ability to increase the production of quality, affordable housing.”
Danushka Nanayakkara-Skillington, the national association’s assistant vice president for forecasting and analysis, said, “We anticipate mortgage rates will stabilize later this year in anticipation of the end of Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle. This could bring home buyers back to the market as affordability conditions improve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.