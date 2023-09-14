Most people are only buried once.
But Steve Hoskins, an Owensboro native, had been buried four times by 1992.
And he came out of the grave all four times.
Back in the ‘70s, the Owensboro area saw a lot of stunts.
And Hoskins was the main attraction at four of them.
He was featured in newspapers all over the country.
Hoskins was 28 in 1978 and living in Henderson when he announced that he was going to be buried in a coffin under seven feet of dirt to raise money for muscular dystrophy research.
That was his second time.
Back in 1972, he had read an ad from a mobile home dealership in Owensboro, wanting someone to be buried alive on Halloween as a promotional stunt.
Hoskins thought it sounded like fun, so he applied for and got the gig.
People could look down on him through an air shaft.
And somebody tried to drop a concrete block on him that first night.
But it got lodged in the air shaft.
It wasn’t bad otherwise, Hoskins said.
He was 6-foot-1 and the coffin was 3 feet by 7 feet.
It had electricity, a telephone, a radio, books, magazines.
Things most people in coffins don’t get.
Air was piped down.
There was even a chemical toilet.
More from this section
But I’m not sure how he maneuvered it.
Hoskins was going for a record 43 days.
But he decided to leave after about a week or so.
Flash forward six years.
Hoskins was a real estate broker in Henderson in 1978.
He decided to get buried again to raise money for muscular dystrophy research.
That time, Hoskins added a CB radio to the coffin.
That was during the heyday of CB radio.
And his new coffin was eight feet long to give him a little more room to move around.
Hoskins said he did knee bends to exercise.
The Henderson Fire Department got a strange call from him.
His coffin was leaking, Hoskins told them.
But he got it patched.
In 1979, Hoskins went down for a third time for muscular dystrophy.
That time, he did it in Evansville.
And in 1992, Hoskins climbed in the grave for the fourth time in Newburgh for the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Telethon.
He was 42 then.
People don’t do stunts like that these days for some reason.
And I miss them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.