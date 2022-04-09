How schools are preparing for the end of federal COVID relief dollars

While there have been interruptions this school year due to the pandemic, educators have largely been able to deliver consistent, in-person instruction to all students, due in part to the several rounds of funding and support school systems received in federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
Over the course of the pandemic, public school systems in Kentucky have received three rounds of federal relief dollars to help address any issues related to the virus.
In March of 2020, the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, was signed into law. Daviess County Public Schools received $1.5 million for Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools received $1.5 million.
The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act passed in December 2020, and with it DCPS received an additional $8.1 million and OPS received $6.3 million.
More than $2 billion was also made available to Kentucky public schools in spring of this year through the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Those funds could be spent to help schools safely reopen and sustain safe operations of schools, and to address the impact of the coronavirus on students.
OPS received $13.6 million in ARP funding, and DCPS received $17.5 million.
All of these funds are federal, and under the current provisions, school districts are to be reimbursed for all funds spent within the parameters of the acts. Districts have until September 2024 to spend the last round of funding.
School systems hit the ground running when determining how and when to spend the millions received.
Additional interventionists were hired to help meet student educational needs; more support staff to help with building custodial concerns were brought on; and summer programs were developed to also help students with credit recovery and whatever other educational needs they may have as a result of the last two years.
Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent, said city schools are nearing the end of the first year of its three-year post-pandemic intervention funding with the federal dollars.
Through that, 70-80 new positions across the district were created to address academic learning gaps or social-emotional learning for kids, many of which were short-term, or three-year positions.
The district finance office came up with a formula per student to allocate funds to schools, and schools were largely given the freedom to fill positions as they saw fit for their students. Positive results are already being seen throughout all schools as a result of these additional hires and programs being in place, Constant said.
Leaders at the school level have been told to prepare for those short-lived commitments, so they don’t “get used to those positions,” he said.
“However we know what’s going to happen at the end of the three years,” he said. “They will realize these have been essential positions all along and they will want or need to keep some of them.”
This is also a good time for the school system to be going through its current strategic planning process, so that district leaders can determine what is most important to the organization.
He said a resource allocation audit will be performed to determine which positions may need to stay, and what other items in the budget can be reduced or removed in order to allow those positions to remain.
Jana Beth Francis, DCPS assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said school leaders in the district will be focused on the positions and programs that were created as a result of relief funding. Some schools will change their recovery plans as they continue to assess the best ways to help students accelerate their learning.
For example, if an individual was hired to specifically focus on social-emotional learning, schools are looking into ways to provide teachers and other staff with the tools to assist in those efforts.
Schools are working out ways to use some of the relief funds to provide professional development for educators and school leaders that will last for years to come, she said.
Dollars were also spent on improving air quality within schools, and for other items that will be long-lasting.
The goal of these federal dollars was to help students and schools recover from the pandemic, so the hope is that needs will decline as more resources are pumped into classrooms, she said.
Students are showing progress, she said, but there is still work to be done.
In particular, and especially in “transitional grades,” in which students moved from either an elementary to middle school or middle to high school throughout the pandemic, there are definitely areas for improvement.
Language skills are also a big gap that will take time to address.
“In the simplest terms, we are hoping that needs are declining as a result of these efforts, and that these additional positions will no longer be needed,” she said.
However, schools are ever-changing, and the needs of students can continually shift, so educators are consistently re-adjusting to ensure they are responding to those needs, she said.
“What our goal is in Daviess County Public Schools is to respond to the whole child; their academic needs, emotional, social needs in terms of a school setting,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse
