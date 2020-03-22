Here is a list of how to access city services:
City Hall: Effective Monday, March 23 the City Hall lobby will be closed to the general public. Anyone needing to conduct business should call City Action at 270-687-4444 or email cityaction@owensboro.org<mailto:cityaction@owensboro.org> to determine how to best handle specific processes. Deliveries can be made using the Allen Street entrance.
Finance Department: If you are conducting business with the Finance Department, including remittance of taxes, parking tickets, paperwork and/or payments can be made via mail to Box 10003, Owensboro, KY 42302-9003 or dropped in the overnight box located on the Allen Street side of City Hall. Additionally, property taxes can be remitted online at https://services.owensboro.org/propertytaxpublic#!/. For assistance with Finance related business, call 270-687-8537.
Net Profit returns shall follow federal guidelines. The filing and payment due date of April 15, 2020 has been extended to July 15, 2020.
Fire Department: Stations are closed to visitors and in-person public education events are suspended until further notice.
Parks & Recreation: Follow this link for all cancellations and closures: owensboroparks.org<https://www.owensboroparks.org/owensboro-parks-recreation-cancellations-and-closings/>.
Police Department: Follow this link for Temporary Policy Changes: http://www.owensboro.org/post/owensboro-police-department-temporary-policy-changes
Public Works Building: The lobby of Public Works at 1410 W. 5th Street is closed to the general public. For assistance, call 270-687-8760 or 270-687-4444.
Sanitation Service: No change in service. Sanitation service will not be discontinued for nonpayment through April 16, 2020. Customers will still be responsible for full payments.
Special Events: There will be no Special Events held on city property extended through May 10.
Transit: Follow this link for temporary changes: http://www.owensboro.org/post/owensboro-transit-system-temporary-changes.
