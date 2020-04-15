Tara Howard, the current principal at McLean County High School, has been named the new Owensboro High School dean of instruction, a position she will assume July 1.
Howard has more than 20 years of experience in education. She has been the principal at MCHS for the past two years, and before that was the assistant principal there for four years as well as the school’s college and career readiness coach for two years. She also was the principal of Webster County High School for two years.
What piqued Howard’s interest in the position, she said, was the opportunity to focus all of her energy and effort on the part of education she loves the most: instruction.
“I’m excited about being able to focus my attention on helping students and teachers realize their potential, recognize their weaknesses and develop a plan to grow,” she said.
She said her primary responsibilities will be to coordinate the instructional program at OHS, looking at curriculum standards and how courses align with those standards. She also will be developing a strategic plan for improving academic excellence as well as building professional development activities for teachers and administrators.
“I’m excited to get started,” she said. “I am a relationship person, so I am really excited for the opportunity to meet new people, both adults and students, to develop those connections that are so crucial in helping them realize their true potential.”
OHS Principal John DeLacy said he is also excited for Howard to join the OHS team.
“She brings experience both as a high school principal and a college and career readiness coach that has prepared her to lead our students toward success in all areas of education,” DeLacy said. “I believe our students and teachers are going to greatly benefit from her expertise and guidance in the classroom.”
Howard earned a bachelor of science in middle grades education with an emphasis in math and social studies from Western Kentucky University. She earned her master of arts in school administration and her Rank 1 in educational leadership from Murray State University.
This new position will be similar to the two-principal system at Owensboro Middle School, in which there would be an individual in charge of general operations and another one heading instruction. The dean of instruction at OHS is not a principal position, however. It will be a position that will supplement the work of the current principals in place, and Howard will solely be in charge of instruction, according to OPS spokesman Jared Revlett.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
