Malcolm “Mack” Howell has been named chief operating officer of Owensboro Health Medical Group. He began his role on Monday.
Howell was most recently the chief business officer for three service lines at Vanderbilt University Medical Center — Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Emergency Medicine and Otolaryngology.
At Owensboro Health, Howell will be responsible for the growth and development of the system’s medical group, which now includes over 30 physician specialties and locations in nine counties, including the Healthpark and three Healthplex locations.
He will provide strategic direction for OHMG practices, oversee patient experience and recruitment efforts, and work to develop the division’s culture, among other duties.
