Hospice & Palliative Care of Western Kentucky (HPC), in partnership with iArt Studios, will be hosting an expressive arts grief support group during February.
Groups will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. each Thursday beginning Feb. 2 at iArt Studios, 603 Park Plaza Drive, allowing participants to learn helpful ways to grieve while utilizing various types of arts and crafts projects.
There will also be peer-to-peer support and discussion intertwined within the programming.
The group will be led by Jeanette Noone, creative director and co-owner of iArt Studios, and Stacy Greene, HPC volunteer.
Caleb Potter, HPC bereavement coordinator, said the idea came about after Noone experienced her own loss.
“She’s grieving the loss of her parents and has found a lot of comfort and therapeutic benefit from the work that she does,” he said. “And she thought, ‘I wonder if others would benefit from this as well?’ ”
While Potter said this is the first event HPC and iArt Studios will combine forces on, HPC held a similar event for children over the summer led by Greene. Children created a “soul collage” and a memory tribute card.
“We all met and absolutely hit it off and said this is something we’d love to do,” Potter said. “We have always done grief support groups … but we’ve never done one that has included arts (and) projects like this.”
Projects in the program will include canvas painting, soul collage, memory ceramic tile and Kintsugi — the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with lacquer dusted with gold, platinum or silver.
Potter said the arts can be a good way for people to express their emotions.
“The English language falls very short of capturing how we’re feeling internally a lot of times, so a lot of people resonate with music and projects like this that just seemed to capture in a little bit better manner than trying to articulate what’s going on,” he said. “We are seeing people express interest in this that might not have shown any interest, or haven’t shown any interest, in a talk therapy (or) peer-to-peer model of just sharing your experience.
“This will allow them to be instrumental with their grief ….”
While Potter hopes people are able to “pour” into the projects, he wants people to feel welcomed and make meaningful connections with others.
“Grief is such an isolated experience that my hope is the first thing people feel is a warmth and camaraderie — that they know they’re in a room with other people who are dealing with grief and trying to figure out how to steward grief as best as they possibly can,” he said. “If we accomplish that, it will be a success.”
The program is open to all ages. Space in the program is limited.
If interested, please RSVP with Potter at 270-316-9112.
