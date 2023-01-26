Hospice & Palliative Care of Western Kentucky (HPC), in partnership with iArt Studios, will be hosting an expressive arts grief support group during February.

Groups will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. each Thursday beginning Feb. 2 at iArt Studios, 603 Park Plaza Drive, allowing participants to learn helpful ways to grieve while utilizing various types of arts and crafts projects.

