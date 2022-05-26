Will Hudson has been appointed as a new agent with Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Mutual Insurance Company at the McLean County Farm Bureau office.
In this position as an agent, Hudson will call on the residents of McLean County to offer a wide variety of insurance coverage through KFB Insurance and will work with Robin Rowe, agency manager, and the staff at the McLean County Farm Bureau office, located at 670 Main St. in Calhoun.
Hudson holds a master of business administration from Midway University and has had previous experience working in farming and marketing industries.
Hudson joins an established network of approximately 400 Kentucky Farm Bureau agents statewide.
The company, founded in 1943, has offices in all of the commonwealth’s 120 counties.
The Kentucky Farm Bureau markets a wide variety of insurance lines, from homeowner’s and automobile coverage to life and health insurance and retirement planning.
The insurance services are affiliated with McLean County Farm Bureau, one of the largest membership organizations in the county and members have access to a variety of membership services such as discount buying programs, college scholarships, farm marketing and leadership development activities.
For more information or to contact Hudson, call (270) 273-3101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.