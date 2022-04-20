The skeletal remains of a man found last week on Pleasant Valley Road have been identified.

Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports say the state medical examiner identified the remains as David W. Jenkins, 61, of Evansville.

“It is believed the individual passed from natural causes,” Daviess County Coroner Jeff Jones said. “There is no suspicion of foul play.”

The remains were found Thursday morning in the 1500 block of Pleasant Valley Road. A walker discovered them laying in riprap rock about 15 feet off the roadway.

Identification was found with the remains.

Sheriff Barry Smith said once Jenkins was identified, officials notified his family and attempted to trace his last movements in the county.

Jenkins was homeless, and he hadn’t been in a shelter for several months.

“The last we could track him down, he had been in St. Benedict’s a few times,” Smith said.

Jenkins was known to have stayed at St. Benedict’s in May 2021, and his last known business in the city was in June, Smith said.

“He had no relatives here in Owensboro,” Smith said. “There were no ties to Owensboro” investigators could find.

Smith said the Medical Examiner’s office didn’t give an exact date of death, but that the remains were consistent for someone who would have died last spring.

The sheriff’s office will wait for the autopsy report, but the overall investigation is finished, Smith said.

“Based on the initial findings of the medical examiner, there doesn’t appear to be any kind of trauma that would indicate any sort of foul play,” Smith said.

Harry Pedigo, director of St. Benedict’s, said Jenkins had only stayed at the shelter for a couple of weeks.

“He wasn’t someone we knew for very long,” Pedigo said. “He came down here to make changes in life, and as far as I know, he was making those changes.

“It’s sad. It’s always sad when you lose somebody.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse