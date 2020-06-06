Humana recently awarded $48,500 to the 15 Kentucky Area Agencies on Aging and Independent Living in partnership with the Kentucky Department for Aging and Independent Living and the Kentucky Council of Area Development Districts.
Through this community service partnership, Humana partnered to provide nearly 10,000 emergency meals to more than 2,500 home-bound clients.
These shelf-stable and frozen meals can be used when meal delivery is impossible due to inclement weather and other emergencies. With Humana’s support, each client received up to five meals.
The Green River Area Development District is one of the state's 15 Aging and Independent Living agencies.
