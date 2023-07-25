The foot traffic was a little heavier inside the stores Burlington, Bealls Outlet and Ross Dress for Less off Calumet Trace on Monday, as the Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation hosted its 30th annual back-to-school shopping trip to benefit disadvantaged children.

A total of 230 children participated in the shopping spree, while a total of $27,000 was raised for the experience — averaging about $110 for each child to spend on what they desired to get ready for their first day back for the fall semester.

