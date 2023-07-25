The foot traffic was a little heavier inside the stores Burlington, Bealls Outlet and Ross Dress for Less off Calumet Trace on Monday, as the Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation hosted its 30th annual back-to-school shopping trip to benefit disadvantaged children.
A total of 230 children participated in the shopping spree, while a total of $27,000 was raised for the experience — averaging about $110 for each child to spend on what they desired to get ready for their first day back for the fall semester.
For Alma Randolph Crump, founder and president of the organization, giving back for the past three decades has been a “humbling” experience.
“I can recall back in 1993 when I was wrestling with, ‘How do I do this?’ ” she said. “I knew that God had called me to accept this mission to help those children that were traveling the same road that I once traveled, but I didn’t personally possess all of the knowledge and the financial resources to make that happen.”
Along with its annual back-to-school event, the foundation launched its “Hands Up To Succeed” (H.U.T.S.) in 2016 by helping disadvantaged families “with a hand up, not a hand out” by improving living conditions throughout the area.
“To stand here 30 years later and see that over 17,000 disadvantaged children have been clothed … and (we’ve) upgraded the homes of 65 disadvantaged families — it’s very humbling,” Crump said Monday. “... It’s pretty overwhelming that not one year within the 30 years have we not been able to meet the needs of the disadvantaged families in the community that have been referred to us.
“That in itself has caused my personal faith to excel in a lot of ways, because I know that it’s not me, it’s not the foundation; I do give all the glory to God because that’s the only way we’ve made it.”
Growing up in Beaver Dam as a disadvantaged child, Crump said going into a new school year was the “most painful period for me,” which in turn became one of the primary objectives she wanted to address.
“I remember thinking, ‘Oh, I wish that my brothers and I could wait a couple of weeks before we return to school’ … because that’s when children return with their new school clothes on, and I really believe that you can identify the haves from the have nots more than any other time,” she said. “When the foundation was created … I wanted to specifically focus on that period of time to try and spare them from the embarrassing moments that I experienced growing up.”
The Marilyn and William Young Charitable Foundation has helped fund the back-to-school trip for the past 20-plus years, along with other individual donors.
Sara Hemingway, executive director for the Marilyn and William Young Charitable Foundation, called the event “one of my favorite days of the year.”
“Our board of directors believe that each child in Daviess County should have an equal opportunity to start off the school year on the same foot,” she said. “In addition to assisting the children, if they can assist the families with those purchases and give them other resources to spend elsewhere, they find it worthwhile.”
Crump enjoys seeing the full-circle moments, such as people the foundation has helped in the past taking part in the shopping experience and helping those in need beyond the walls of the stores.
“We have moms here today who have been recipients of the H.U.T.S. program (that are) volunteering,” she said, “and then they volunteer in other ways because they want to give back.
“I’m just a film believer that when life throws you a curveball, that you have a choice to either focus on that bowl of lemons or you make lemonade.”
Being able to see the children going up-and-down the aisles at the different stores Monday reminded Crump of what could have been in her own upbringing, while seeing how the foundation has helped others going through a similar journey.
“(When I see) the little girls and the little boys, I see my family,” she said. “When I see the moms walk through, I see my mom, and I think about what an awesome experience it would have been … for us to have participated, because we would have certainly qualified to participate in the annual back-to-school shopping trip.
“To be able to play a small role in continuing to make that happen for these families is just overwhelming for me, and I’m very grateful.”
