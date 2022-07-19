Southern humorist James Gregory is coming to the Owensboro Convention Center for a 7 p.m. show on Sept. 15.
Tickets are $40 and $52.
They are available at OwensboroTickets.com.
Gregory, 76, is a Georgia native who was 36 before he got his break in comedy.
Before that, he worked in a grocery store, for the U.S. Postal Service and the Department of Defense, and for nearly 10 years as a salesman.
Then, Gregory began introducing performers at The Punch Line comedy club in Atlanta.
His first performance as a featured act at the Punch Line was on Feb. 17, 1982.
As a comedian, he prides himself on his clean shows.
But that doesn’t mean Gregory is politically correct.
He prides himself on provoking people.
“Do you believe how our country has become so ridiculous and silly that we now expect the government to regulate things like soft drinks, candy bars and Happy Meals?” he said a decade ago.
Gregory’s works include an album and book, “It Could Be A Law, I Don’t Know” and a video called “Grease, Gravy and John Wayne’s Momma.”
Most of his humor is based on observations of life in the 21st century from someone who grew up in simpler times.
Gregory still travels about 46 weeks a year, performing in theaters, comedy clubs and for corporate events.
He has performed with with Kenny Chesney, Randy Travis, Reba McEntire, The Judds, George Jones, Ricky Skaggs and others.
Gregory was in Owensboro in 1991 and 1996, performing at Terry Woodward’s WaxWorks Trade Show at the old Executive Inn Rivermont.
