When Jeff Humphrey joined AMVETS Post 75, 2600 West Second St., four years ago, he was just looking for a place to hang out and make new friends.
He never expected that in the short amount of time he’s been a member there he would be named the statewide 2023 AMVETS Veteran of the Year.
Humphrey, an Owensboro native and U.S. Army veteran, said he and his wife, Patty, knew almost immediately they had found a special place before becoming members there.
“We started going to the Rockport (Indiana) AMVETS, but then we found this one that was closer,” said Humphrey, who served in the Army from July 1976 to April 1990. “When we came in here, it just felt like home; everybody knew everybody and they talked to everybody. It wasn’t like going into some places and then the next night they can’t even remember who you are.”
Humphrey, 65, was a member of AMVETS less than a year when he was asked to become a trustee, whose main duty is managing the bar area.
Since then he’s moved up to first vice chair, volunteering his time daily at the post. Along with managing the bar area, he also oversees the kitchen and its workers.
But according to Dale Clark, Owensboro resident and state AMVETS commander, Humphrey’s service and volunteerism goes beyond his managing duties.
“Jeff is down here every day; he’s taking stuff to homeless shelters, delivering presents to kids during Christmas,” Clark said. “That’s what we strive for — this is somebody not only helping the post, but he’s also helping the community.”
According to Clark, there are 18 AMVETS posts with 2,600 members across the state.
Clark said the award went to a Franklin veteran in 2022 but that the choice was obvious this year.
“I didn’t have to have his name; I’m around here all the time; I know what he does,” Clark said.
Humphrey was presented the award this summer at a statewide meeting in Erlanger.
Humphrey said he was so caught off guard by the honor he was unable to give a speech after receiving it.
“When they handed me this plaque, I couldn’t say anything,” Humphrey said. “I was really surprised and excited at the same time.”
